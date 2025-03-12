Maliek Collins's Reported Contract Details With Cleveland Browns After 49ers Release
After a year with the San Francisco 49ers, defensive lineman Maliek Collins is reportedly heading back to the AFC.
Collins has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The 29-year-old Nebraska product is entering his 10th season in the NFL, having spent 2024 with the 49ers—his fourth team. He registered five sacks and 33 combined tackles for San Francisco in 17 games; the 49ers cut him Sunday.
Collins has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2016 to '19), Las Vegas Raiders (2020) and Houston Texans (2021 to '23). Overall, he has 239 total lifetime tackles and eight fumble recoveries to his name.
The Browns were a mess defensively in 2024 after a spectacular '23, dropping from first in total defense to 19th.
This offseason, Cleveland signed the centerpiece of its defense—defensive end Myles Garrett—to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.