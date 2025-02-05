Malik Nabers Lays Out His Preference for Giants' QB Room in 2025 Season
The New York Giants are in need of a new starting quarterback after they released Daniel Jones near the end of last season.
The Giants hold the No. 3 draft pick, so it's likely the team could select a rookie quarterback, although general manager Joe Schoen said the team is "open to anything" in the draft. However, the team could also check out free agency in March and sign a veteran quarterback.
Giants receiver Malik Nabers, who just finished up his rookie season, was asked what kind of quarterback he'd like to see in the locker room. He admitted he has "no preference," but would like to see at least one veteran on the roster in case he would need to help a rookie quarterback.
“I would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said, via Pro Football Talk. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there—he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”
It's probable that the Giants will pick up more than one quarterback this offseason as backup Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on the roster.