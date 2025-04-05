Matt Ryan Posts Sweet Tribute to Julio Jones After Retirement From NFL
Julio Jones announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, officially hanging up his cleats after 13 seasons in the NFL. As Jones shared that he was retiring on the app "Squad," he took the time to thank multiple coaches and teammates from his career, including his former quarterback, Matt Ryan.
“Matt Ryan, thank you. It was a lockout in 2011 [the year Jones was drafted]—you went as far as taking me to your home, showing me the playbook, going to fields, going over plays,” Jones said. “Thank you. I appreciate you, man.”
Ryan, who retired nearly a year ago, posted a tribute in honor of Jones on Saturday.
"Still to this day the best catch I’ve ever seen was right after we drafted Julio, we were at Buford high school working out," Ryan wrote on Instagram. "Back of the endzone one handed catch. I’ve never seen anyone elevate like that. I knew immediately he was different. His impact on the city of ATL, the Falcons organization, the fans and his teammates is immeasurable. His impact on me was more significant than any other person I played with or for. One of the best to ever do it. Congrats on an amazing career. Enjoy retirement jet!"
Ryan's wife, Sarah Ryan, even commented on the post: "Proud to say that 'Julio' was one of the twins first words."
Together, Jones and Ryan formed one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the 2010s. At 6'3" with a 4.33 second 40-yard dash, Jones brought a rare combination of size and speed that gave Ryan a near impossible target to defend. Whether it was Jones mossing Luke Kuechly on a desperate third-and-long or bringing in the football at the sideline during the Super Bowl, Ryan always could count on Jones to haul in a pass.
"He and I are on a level of nobody that I've ever played with," Ryan said back in 2020, via Fox 5 Atlanta. "I've been fortunate to play with some great receivers like Roddy White, and great tight ends like Tony Gonzalez, but never had the opportunity to play 10 years with any of them. He's unbelievable, he's a great teammate, and he's certainly the premier wide receiver in the league, and there's no debate about it."
With Ryan as his quarterback, Jones surpassed 1,000 yards seven times, led the NFL in receiving yards twice, and became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 receiving yards. They reached the heights of their potential together in 2015-16. Jones led the NFL in receiving in 2015 after recording the third-most receiving yards in a season, and the following year, Jones recorded a 300-yard receiving game, the two helped the Falcons reach the Super Bowl, and Ryan won NFL MVP.
The pair was ultimately separated when the Falcons traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021, and then traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts the following year. They will likely be reunited once again when the Falcons likely induct Jones into their Ring of Honor in the near future.