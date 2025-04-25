Maxwell Hairston Was the Ultimate Hype Man for Fellow NFL Draftees
Maxwell Hairston's dreams came true on Thursday night when he was selected 30th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL draft from Green Bay's Lambeau Field.
Before that? He was the ultimate hype man for his fellow draftees in the green room.
In a cut-up shared by Lee K. Howard from CBS's Kentucky affiliate, Hairston could be seen dapping the likes of Travis Hunter, Will Campbell, Ashton Jeanty, Mason Graham, and Shemar Stewart as they walked to the podium after being introduced by commissioner Roger Goodell.
Take a look at the awesome moments:
The NFL draft green room is no easy place to be. With cameras constantly fixed on prospects as they wait to hear their name called, it can be difficult to put on a happy face while seeing players get selected before you. On Thursday, Hairston saw through it, cheered on his fellow classmates, and also got the satisfaction of being a first round pick in his own right.
The second round of the 2025 NFL draft begins at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday evening.