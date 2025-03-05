Maxx Crosby Shares Special Reaction to Historic Extension With Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a monumental extension on Wednesday to make him the highest paid non-quarterback NFL player in history. The three-year, $106.5 million extension includes $91.5 guaranteed.
Right after the news was announced, Crosby posted a hype video to share his excitement about remaining in Las Vegas. He hopes to "be a Raider for life," he said in one of the clips in the social media video.
The video includes career highlights, with a lot of sacks, from Crosby's previous six seasons. The video is set to the song "Ballin'" by Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch.
"Committed To Excellence. Committed To Silver & Black," Crosby wrote. "Limitless."
Throughout his Raiders career thus far, Crosby has started in 89 of 95 games. He has notched 366 combined tackles, which includes 59.5 sacks and 105 tackles for loss. His 2024 season was cut short as he undergoing arthroscopic ankle surgery. He finished the year with 45 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 12 games.
Crosby's made it known how excited he is to work with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll in the upcoming season. He sounds optimistic about the 2025 season, and it sounds like there will be some new key players on the team. The Raiders are looking for a new quarterback, for starters. They released Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder already.
We'll see what the 2025 Raiders can do, especially with Crosby still starring on the defense.