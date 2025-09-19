Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett Trade Compliments Ahead of Sunday Matchup
This Sunday’s matchup between the Packers and Browns will see two of the most dominant defensive football players of this generation leading their respective units into battle.
On the Browns, 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is once again wreaking havoc on opposing offenses to start the 2025 season, even with Cleveland’s 0–2 start.
On the Packers, it’s newly acquired edge rusher Micah Parsons who is already making his presence felt in Green Bay, and only due to further impact the team’s already stout defense.
Ahead of their matchup, both players had plenty of praise for their counterpart.
“If you argue Myles (Garrett) is better, I wouldn’t hesitate to probably say you’re right,” Parsons told reporters on Friday, noting later that Garrett was the only player in the NFL that he would put on that particular list.
Garrett had similar praise for Parsons, saying that he saw the both of them as “two of the very best of this generation.”
As things stand, Parsons and Garrett are the two favorites to be named Defensive Player of the Year at season’s end. Either player could take an early lead in the race for the award with a breakout performance on Sunday.