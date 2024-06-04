Micah Parsons Explains Why He Skipped Voluntary Cowboys OTAs
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is present at this week's mandatory minicamp, but he missed out on the team's voluntary offseason workouts leading up to this week.
Parsons explained why he chose to skip the voluntary OTAs, which some people guessed was due to his ongoing contract negotiations. However, the three-time Pro Bowler just wanted to follow his own workout plan.
"That's always been my style," Parsons said, via the team's website. "I have been here [for voluntary workouts] since my rookie season. I don't think it's anything new. I have my own way of doing things."
On top of conducting his own workouts, Parsons focuses on recovery when the team is at voluntary camp.
"I'm just looking at letting my body heal," Parsons said. "I'm an undersized rusher that gets banged up every year. I'm just letting my body heal and grow, strengthen, and get ready for the year."
It sounds like his ongoing contract discussions is at the forefront of his mind, too.
"Understanding the business side of it, too, this is all I have. This is all I have to offer to the Cowboys," Parsons said. "Before you sign a contract, you go through a physical, before you're even on a team."
Unlike Parsons who is at the mandatory minicamp, his teammate receiver CeeDee Lamb is skipping this week's camp amid his contract negotiations. Quarterback Dak Prescott is also in contract discussions, but he was present at the minicamp.