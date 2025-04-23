Micah Parsons Explains Viral Exchange After DeMarcus Lawrence's Super Bowl Comments
DeMarcus Lawrence departed the Dallas Cowboys for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after 11 seasons in Dallas. When he joined the Seahawks, he went viral for saying though Dallas is his home, he knew "for sure" he wouldn't win the Super Bowl with the Cowboys.
His former teammate, Micah Parsons, was not happy with Lawrence's comments and the two became embroiled in an argument on X. Parsons replied to the video of Lawrence's quote saying, "This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s---."
Lawrence retorted: "Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left."
Parsons called that comment "ridiculous," noting that his internet presence has not taken away from him being a great player.
When Parsons spoke to the media after joining the Cowboys for the offseason program this week, he explained that his exchange with Lawrence was important to "set the tone" for the locker room.
"For me it's all about setting the tone about what the locker room is," Parsons told reporters. "We ain't gonna put up with nothing. We ain't gonna tolerate the dumb stuff that was going on. Like I said, it's a new regime, new culture. I'm not saying other guys weren't culture builders, but some things are just tired. ... Just a new regime. Guys gonna get closer, we're gonna relate to one another. It's just kinda hard when you got a bunch of guys that are here and they're older. It's hard to get that relationship, but now, we've all came in together and established this relationship ... We all hang out way more. You saw us working out together. That's not something I've seen or been a part of here in the past unless you went to OTAs."
With a veteran like Lawrence departing this offseason, Parsons has even more room to become a leader of the defense and team. He is pleased with the camaraderie the team is building, and the start of this new Cowboys regime.