Michael Irvin Critical of Jerry Jones Over ‘Crazy, Dumb’ Micah Parsons Trade
Michael Irvin had a long day promoting the Netflix documentary series about Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. His most notable interview came with ESPN when he guaranteed that Dallas would not trade Micah Parsons right before the Cowboys did exactly that.
Irvin, like many Cowboys fans, was blown away by Jones giving into Parsons's trade demand and sending him to Green Bay. When his media tour was over he recorded his own podcast explaining what he knew and how he felt about the deal and it doesn't sound like he approves.
"I know he loved Micah Parsons," said Irvin. "So in order for us to be right here, something had to go down... that hurt Jerry personally to make this crazy…dumb move."
Irvin then sat there silently for more than 10 seconds before continuing with another plug for the Netflix series.
“The Gambler and his Cowboys is the series that is out right now. This is a gamble the Gambler should not have taken. My personal opinion."
Irvin also said that he felt like the Parsons trade might have ruined a potential Super Bowl season for the Cowboys.