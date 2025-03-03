Michael Strahan Had Heartfelt Message for Jimmy Johnson After Fox Sports Retirement
After more than 30 years as a broadcaster and analyst, legendary former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson on Monday announced his retirement from his role with Fox Sports during an appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd.
Shortly after the announcement, fans quickly reacted and sent tributes to Johnson on social media. One of his longtime Fox Sports colleagues, fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, joined the conversation, sending a heartfelt congratulations to Johnson on his retirement.
"Congratulations on your retirement @JimmyJohnson ! It has been 17 seasons of fun and laughs sitting next to you," Strahan wrote. "You’re truly one of a kind and thanks for being you and gifting me with one of the best friendships anyone could ever ask for.
"Hope you enjoy fishing and drinking beers on the boat. You deserve it, love you Coach! @NFLonFOX."
In a career pacing the sidelines that ultimately landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Johnson first coached the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 to 1993, taking the team from a one-win squad in '89 to back-to-back Super Bowl champions in the '92 and '93 seasons.
Johnson then stepped away from the sidelines and briefly worked for Fox Sports before returning to to the NFL to coach the Dolphins from '96 to '99, after which he retired from coaching.
Since that point, he's been a mainstay on the network, particularly its Fox NFL Sunday pregame show, alongside the likes of Strahan, host Curt Menefee, and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long, among others over the years.