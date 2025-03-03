NFL World Salutes Jimmy Johnson in Wake of Retirement Announcement
On Monday, NFL legend Jimmy Johnson announced his retirement from Fox Sports.
Johnson spent over 30 years as an NFL analyst for the network after a very successful coaching career at the collegiate and professional level. His retirement is not necessarily a surprise after Fox aired an emotional tribute in his honor ahead of this year's Super Bowl, but it's nevertheless a melancholy affair as the longtime coach leaves the game behind.
He's been a mainstay of the football world for a very long time, and his absence will be felt come fall on the Fox NFL Sunday desk.
In honor of his career, Johnson received plenty of congratulations and salutes from all corners of the NFL world.
A well-earned series of congratulations for the 82-year-old Johnson. What a career.