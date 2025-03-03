SI

NFL World Salutes Jimmy Johnson in Wake of Retirement Announcement

The former head coach and longtime television analyst will be missed.

Liam McKeone

Jimmy Johnson is an NFL lifer
Jimmy Johnson is an NFL lifer / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday, NFL legend Jimmy Johnson announced his retirement from Fox Sports.

Johnson spent over 30 years as an NFL analyst for the network after a very successful coaching career at the collegiate and professional level. His retirement is not necessarily a surprise after Fox aired an emotional tribute in his honor ahead of this year's Super Bowl, but it's nevertheless a melancholy affair as the longtime coach leaves the game behind.

He's been a mainstay of the football world for a very long time, and his absence will be felt come fall on the Fox NFL Sunday desk.

In honor of his career, Johnson received plenty of congratulations and salutes from all corners of the NFL world.

A well-earned series of congratulations for the 82-year-old Johnson. What a career.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL