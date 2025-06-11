Mike Greenberg Has Good News for Steelers Fans After Aaron Rodgers Addition
With a freshly married Aaron Rodgers now officially a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, all of the energy spent wondering about the veteran quarterback's playing future can be shifted over to guessing how good Mike Tomlin's team will be with a new look under center. Rodgers rebounded from a lost year with the New York Jets by putting up decent numbers and showing the capacity to still win football games. On the other hand he is 41 years old and not the player he once was earlier in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.
Mike Greenberg is here to tell everyone that no matter what the stats say, his eyes tell him that Rodgers still has plenty in the tank and the Steelers' grand experiment will not be the trainwreck many are forecasting.
"I think if he just shows up," Greenberg said. "A good point was made here earlier this week by Peter Schrager that Aaron Rodgers doesn't have to show up now, he doesn't have to be the face of the franchise. He doesn't have to carry everything, they're not asking him to teach young players how to win. This is Mike Tomlin's team and they've got a bunch of veterans. Just show up and play quarterback. I think this is going to go way better than most people are anticipating."
Greenberg forecasts Rodgers to play well and the Steelers to win a bunch of games. It's unclear just how close this bar is to competing for a Super Bowl, but it's definitely not something that could be said while Rodgers was a Jet.
Look, it's entirely possible Rodgers and Tomlin come to an understanding and provide just the boost the other needs. But it seems like a bit of a problem that there's a tacit admission in just showing up and playing that the quarterback isn't great at the other stuff Greenberg mentioned at this point of his career.
Also, it's always tough to figure out exactly what "most people" think but is there really a huge group that thinks the Steelers will be worse with Rodgers than they were with a revolving quarterbacking room that led them to the playoffs last year? The more prevailing thought is that Rodgers will be part of yet another Groundhog Day-like year for Pittsburgh, where they hover just slightly over .500 but don't accomplish much in the playoffs.