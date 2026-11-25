After he was surprisingly benched late Tuesday night and made inactive ahead of the Steelers’ game against the Broncos, Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and explained his perspective of what led to Pittsburgh making him inactive.

The Steelers’ announcement of Rodgers’s benching was particularly surprising after coach Mike McCarthy reiterated he is their starting quarterback on Monday and Rodgers took the first team reps during Tuesday’s walkthrough. The team is 6–4 and still in the thick of the playoff race, adding to the unusual timing of the move. The Steelers oddly announced the decision late in the evening in a statement from team spokesperson Burt Lauten, rather than have McCarthy or general manager Omar Khan share the news.

"I didn't see this happening and I didn't want it to end like this..



At this point I'm not going back to Pittsburgh and that ship has definitely sailed" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/X5tZ3Rhs9N pic.twitter.com/GPkuMaxu6l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2026

According to Rodgers, he found out he was benched during a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth, not from McCarthy. Rodgers and McCarthy had spoken during the day before the benching, but McCarthy did not tell him the news. “Mike and I talked for a long time. That word [benching] never even came up,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers alleged that McCarthy has not tried to get to know certain members of the defense, is snoring during meetings, didn’t watch film sometimes and said “One, two, three Packers” during their halftime break against the Eagles last Sunday. Rodgers said he encouraged McCarthy to speak to some of the defensive players, to which McCarthy allegedly replied, “I don’t think I need to.”

Aaron Rodgers said HC Mike McCarthy was snoring and sleeping through meetings, via @PatMcAfeeShow:pic.twitter.com/1Yig0GHjrX — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 25, 2026

“You don’t have to be Mike T, but you have to connect with the guys,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers expressed that these issues have been going on for months. “We’ve had these conversations for months now,” he said. “It began as a concerned friend about somebody who’s unhealthy. If you’re sleeping in meetings, you’re unhealthy. … Monday, I said, ‘We’ve got to make a change for the betterment of the team.’ Offensively, they think that a change is needed. They see it. Everybody knows what’s going on. He’s missing walkthroughs.”

Rodgers acknowledged that he advised for Khan to give McCarthy an interview during their search for a new coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down last January. “It’s on me. Because I vouched for him and I had the hope that it was going to be different. He knows it’s my last year, he knows it’s his dream job, he’s back in his hometown, it’s gonna be different.”

“It’s insanity. It’s on me,” he said. “I bought into the insanity. I knew this was a possibility.”

McCarthy and Rodgers of course spent 12 years together on the Packers, winning a Super Bowl and regularly making the playoffs before McCarthy’s firing in 2018.

“In Mike’s mind, I got him fired in 2018,” Rodgers said. “He told a staff member that. That he still doesn’t forgive me for getting him fired.”

“I sat on this for a long time. I sat on it for 10 years. 10 years in Green Bay with this stuff going on,” Rodgers said. … But we worked around it, we won division championships, went to the playoff for eight straight years. ... I covered for him for a lot of years. The people in Green Bay knew what was going on. The people in Dallas knew what was going on.”

Rodgers added that he’s willing to speak on the issues because he doesn’t have to worry about job security. “It’s a very delicate situation because the coaching staff is worried about their job security. The players are worried about their money and job security, and I don’t. There’s no one else that can tell him.”

Toward the end of his appearance, Rodgers confirmed that he will not be returning to the Steelers after his benching and the organization sided with McCarthy.

“I didn’t see this happening and I didn’t want this to be the way that it ended,” he said. “But I was very clear with the ultimatum. And it wasn’t a veiled ultimatum; it wasn’t posturing. It was me, as a leader of the football team, inspired by my teammates who, we talk about this all the time. Literally all the time in council meetings, on group chats, in the locker room. Just some of the things that are just like, ‘Wow, how is this the reality that we’re dealing with?’

"In my professional opinion based on 22 years of experience, [I] believed that that the best interest of the team was—the only person that could talk to him, being me, and be honest with him—to tell him that what’s best for the team is for him to not call the plays. And if he wasn’t up for that, then they should probably release me.

"That’s when the narrative got spun by them, and they posted things, and nobody called me. So at this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh. That ship has sailed. ... Obviously, the team has chosen to back Mike. We know where the players stand. No question."