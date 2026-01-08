Mike McDaniel Releases Statement After Dolphins Firing
Shortly after the Dolphins announced the firing of coach Mike McDaniel following four seasons with the franchise, McDaniel released a statement of his own to show gratitude for his time there.
McDaniel emphasized how disappointed he is in the team’s failure to reach the goals he sought out to reach when he was hired by the franchise. He ends his tenure in Miami with a 35–33 record, finishing with his worst 7–10 record this past season.
“Coaching this team and being a part of this great franchise has been the honor of a lifetime," he said. "When I took this job, I had a vision of a team that was bonded together and played with passion and energy on the path to winning championships. I gave everything I had for that goal. I am disappointed, especially for the fans, that we did not have better results on the field, but I am grateful for every coach, player, and staff member who poured themselves into that vision alongside me.
“...I love this game, the people and relationships that are a part of it, and I will forever cherish my time in Miami.”
The firing came as a bit of a shock on Thursday. The coach just told reporters on Monday how he believed he was remaining the coach in Miami unless he was “told otherwise,” which happened after he met with owner Stephen Ross this week.
The 2026 Dolphins will look a whole lot different. The team plans to hire their next general manager on Friday, which will then start a domino effect of decisions the franchise needs to make this offseason. The new GM will assist the team in finding McDaniel’s replacement. Additionally, the team may be searching for a new starting quarterback if Tua Tagovailoa chooses to leave Miami, which is something he’s interested in doing.
McDaniel has a good chance of finding a new job in the NFL for next season. He already previously popped up as a candidate for the Browns head coach position after the team fired Kevin Stefanski on Monday. He’s also been quickly linked by fans to joining Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit to become the Lions’ new offensive coordinator. There’s six other open head coaching spots available across the league as well.