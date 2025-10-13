Mike Tomlin Ended Steelers' Press Conference With Funny Dig at Reporters
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin ended his Monday press conference in the most Mike Tomlin way possible.
Tomlin was characteristically blunt and sarcastic throughout the 20ish-minute press conference, during which he shared his thoughts on the turf at Acrisure Stadium and the Bengals' trade for Joe Flacco, among other topics, but he also seemed a touch more irritated than usual, whether that was because of the questions or just the mood he was in that day.
Whatever it was, he made his feelings known at the end of the conference, when he dropped a funny-but-savage line while leaving the room.
"You guys were annoying me today," Tomlin said as he walked off the podium, calling to mind his infamous mid-presser exit following a loss to the Bills in 2024.
Tomlin is known for his no-nonsense attitude, unique turns of phrase and somewhat brusque treatment of the media, so the reporters in the room are definitely used to it. And who knows, the blunt dismissal might even be viewed as endearing in some ways, considering the coach is at least being honest. But safe to say the Pittsburgh beat reporters won't forget that sign-off moving forward.