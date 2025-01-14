SI

Steelers' Mike Tomlin Drops New Four-Word Tomlinism During Season-Ending Presser

Add this to the coach's ever-growing quote list.

Brigid Kennedy

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Jan 11, 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Jan 11, 2025. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season might be over, but Mike Tomlin isn't taking a day off from the fire quotes.

The head coach is known for his very particular way with words—you might recognize such bangers as "We do not care," or "Don't blink. If you're a blinker cut your eyelids off"—and he dropped yet another so-called "Tomlinism" during his season-ending press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Asked whether the "baggage" of the team's playoff win drought is getting "heavier," Tomlin fired back with a true all-timer: "I got big shoulders," he quipped.

Now, whether that answer satisfies ring-hungry fans, we will see. The 52-year-old head coach clinched a Super Bowl title early in his Pittsburgh tenure, but he hasn't managed to replicate that magic in a long time; indeed, the team consistently makes it to the playoffs, but hasn't won a postseason contest since the 2016 season. Now, given the unit's disappointing 2024 finish, conversations around the long-tenured leader's viability at the helm once again abound.

The coach also addressed that chatter during his appearance on Tuesday.

"I understand the nature of what it is that we do, the attention and criticism that comes with it," he said. "I embrace it, to be honest with you. I enjoy the urgency that comes with what I do and what we do. I don't make excuses for failure. I own it. But I also feel like I'm capable. As long as I'm afforded an opportunity to do that, I'll continue. But I certainly understand [the fans'] frustrations. Probably more important than that, I share it."

Tomlin likely will be given that chance; reports suggest he'll be staying in the 412 for the foreseeable future, with plenty of opportunities to unveil more Tomlinisms and, if fans are lucky, plenty of time for him to prove his critics wrong.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL