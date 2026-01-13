SI

Mike Tomlin’s Legacy By the Numbers: Record, Playoff Success, All-Time Leaderboard

Tomlin leaves the Steelers with an everlasting legacy in Pittsburgh.
Madison Williams|
Mike Tomlin had a legendary career during his 19 seasons in Pittsburgh.
Mike Tomlin had a legendary career during his 19 seasons in Pittsburgh. | Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel

Mike Tomlin stepped down as Steelers coach after 19 seasons on Tuesday.

It’s difficult to imagine what Pittsburgh will be like without Tomlin leading the team each season. But, that’s an image that will come to life during the 2026 season as the Steelers search for Tomlin’s replacement.

In the meantime, though, let’s take a look back at Tomlin’s legendary, and future Hall of Fame worthy, career with the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin’s Super Bowl win

Tomlin reached two Super Bowls in his tenure with the Steelers, one of which resulted in a title in just his second season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII over the Cardinals in a close battle, 27–23. Despite trailing 20–7 into the fourth quarter, Arizona scored 16 consecutive points to take the lead with less than three minutes left in regulation. Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes became the hero (and later, the Super Bowl MVP) by scoring the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds remaining on the clock on a six-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger. It was the Steelers’ second Super Bowl win in four seasons.

Another famed highlight from the game was James Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, which is a Super Bowl record.

This was the most watched Super Bowl of the 2000s, and it was the most viewed title game in history at the time.

Mike Tomlin regular season record with Steelers

Tomlin has the record for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to start one’s head coaching career with 19. Here’s a look at the records from each season that helped him accumulate his overall record of 193-114-2 in the regular season. (* Denotes a playoff bid.)

Season

Record

2007

10–6*

2008

12–4*

2009

9–7

2010

12–4*

2011

12–4*

2012

8–8

2013

8–8

2014

11–5*

2015

10–6*

2016

11–5*

2017

13–3*

2018

9–6-1

2019

8–8

2020

12–4*

2021

9-7-1*

2022

9–8

2023

10–7*

2024

10–7*

2025

10–7*

Mike Tomlin playoff record with Steelers

Tomlin took the Steelers to 13 postseasons in his tenure—here’s a look at how the team did in each playoff appearance to bring his overall playoff record to 8–12. He ended his stint in Pittsburgh without winning a postseason game since the 2016 season.

Season

Result

Cumulative Record

2007

Lost Wild Card vs. Jaguars

0–1

2008

Won Divisional vs. Chargers, Won Conference Championship vs. Ravens, Won Super Bowl vs. Cardinals

3–1

2010

Won Divisional vs. Ravens, Won Conference Championship vs. Jets,
Lost Super Bowl vs. Packers

5–2

2011

Lost Wild Card vs. Broncos

5–3

2014

Lost Wild Card vs. Ravens

5–4

2015

Won Wild Card vs. Bengals, Lost Divisional vs. Broncos

6–5

2016

Won Wild Card vs. Dolphins, Won Divisional vs. Chiefs, Lost Conference Championship vs. Patriots

8–6

2017

Lost Wild Card vs. Jaguars

8–7

2020

Lost Wild Card vs. Browns

8–8

2021

Lost Wild Card vs. Chiefs

8–9

2023

Lost Wild Card vs. Bills

8–10

2024

Lost Wild Card vs. Ravens

8–11

2025

Lost Wild Card vs. Texans

8–12

Where Mike Tomlin ranks all-time among winningest NFL coaches

From the 19 seasons with the Steelers, Tomlin placed himself in the top-10 list of the all-time winningest coaches in NFL history. See where he lands.

Coach

Team(s)

All-Time Record

Don Shula

Colts, Dolphins

328-156-6

George Halas

Bears

318-148-31

Bill Belichick

Patriots, Browns

302–165

Andy Reid

Chiefs, Eagles

279-157-1

Tom Landry

Cowboys

250-162-6

Curly Lambeau

Packers, Cardinals, Washington

226-132-22

Paul Brown

Browns, Bengals

213-104-9

Marty Schottenheimer

Browns, Chiefs, Washington, Chargers

200-126-1

Chuck Noll

Steelers

193-148-1

Mike Tomlin

Steelers

193-114-2

Coincidentally, Chuck Noll, who was the Steelers coach for 23 seasons, retired with the same amount of wins that Tomlin left the Steelers with in 19 seasons—193—good for ninth all-time.

