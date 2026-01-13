Mike Tomlin’s Legacy By the Numbers: Record, Playoff Success, All-Time Leaderboard
Mike Tomlin stepped down as Steelers coach after 19 seasons on Tuesday.
It’s difficult to imagine what Pittsburgh will be like without Tomlin leading the team each season. But, that’s an image that will come to life during the 2026 season as the Steelers search for Tomlin’s replacement.
In the meantime, though, let’s take a look back at Tomlin’s legendary, and future Hall of Fame worthy, career with the Steelers.
Mike Tomlin’s Super Bowl win
Tomlin reached two Super Bowls in his tenure with the Steelers, one of which resulted in a title in just his second season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII over the Cardinals in a close battle, 27–23. Despite trailing 20–7 into the fourth quarter, Arizona scored 16 consecutive points to take the lead with less than three minutes left in regulation. Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes became the hero (and later, the Super Bowl MVP) by scoring the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds remaining on the clock on a six-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger. It was the Steelers’ second Super Bowl win in four seasons.
Another famed highlight from the game was James Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, which is a Super Bowl record.
This was the most watched Super Bowl of the 2000s, and it was the most viewed title game in history at the time.
Mike Tomlin regular season record with Steelers
Tomlin has the record for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to start one’s head coaching career with 19. Here’s a look at the records from each season that helped him accumulate his overall record of 193-114-2 in the regular season. (* Denotes a playoff bid.)
Season
Record
2007
10–6*
2008
12–4*
2009
9–7
2010
12–4*
2011
12–4*
2012
8–8
2013
8–8
2014
11–5*
2015
10–6*
2016
11–5*
2017
13–3*
2018
9–6-1
2019
8–8
2020
12–4*
2021
9-7-1*
2022
9–8
2023
10–7*
2024
10–7*
2025
10–7*
Mike Tomlin playoff record with Steelers
Tomlin took the Steelers to 13 postseasons in his tenure—here’s a look at how the team did in each playoff appearance to bring his overall playoff record to 8–12. He ended his stint in Pittsburgh without winning a postseason game since the 2016 season.
Season
Result
Cumulative Record
2007
Lost Wild Card vs. Jaguars
0–1
2008
Won Divisional vs. Chargers, Won Conference Championship vs. Ravens, Won Super Bowl vs. Cardinals
3–1
2010
Won Divisional vs. Ravens, Won Conference Championship vs. Jets,
5–2
2011
Lost Wild Card vs. Broncos
5–3
2014
Lost Wild Card vs. Ravens
5–4
2015
Won Wild Card vs. Bengals, Lost Divisional vs. Broncos
6–5
2016
Won Wild Card vs. Dolphins, Won Divisional vs. Chiefs, Lost Conference Championship vs. Patriots
8–6
2017
Lost Wild Card vs. Jaguars
8–7
2020
Lost Wild Card vs. Browns
8–8
2021
Lost Wild Card vs. Chiefs
8–9
2023
Lost Wild Card vs. Bills
8–10
2024
Lost Wild Card vs. Ravens
8–11
2025
Lost Wild Card vs. Texans
8–12
Where Mike Tomlin ranks all-time among winningest NFL coaches
From the 19 seasons with the Steelers, Tomlin placed himself in the top-10 list of the all-time winningest coaches in NFL history. See where he lands.
Coach
Team(s)
All-Time Record
Don Shula
Colts, Dolphins
328-156-6
George Halas
Bears
318-148-31
Bill Belichick
Patriots, Browns
302–165
Andy Reid
Chiefs, Eagles
279-157-1
Tom Landry
Cowboys
250-162-6
Curly Lambeau
Packers, Cardinals, Washington
226-132-22
Paul Brown
Browns, Bengals
213-104-9
Marty Schottenheimer
Browns, Chiefs, Washington, Chargers
200-126-1
Chuck Noll
Steelers
193-148-1
Mike Tomlin
Steelers
193-114-2
Coincidentally, Chuck Noll, who was the Steelers coach for 23 seasons, retired with the same amount of wins that Tomlin left the Steelers with in 19 seasons—193—good for ninth all-time.
