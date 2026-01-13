Mike Tomlin’s Legacy By the Numbers: Record, Playoff Success, All-Time Leaderboard

Mike Tomlin stepped down as Steelers coach after 19 seasons on Tuesday.

It’s difficult to imagine what Pittsburgh will be like without Tomlin leading the team each season. But, that’s an image that will come to life during the 2026 season as the Steelers search for Tomlin’s replacement.

In the meantime, though, let’s take a look back at Tomlin’s legendary, and future Hall of Fame worthy, career with the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin’s Super Bowl win

Tomlin reached two Super Bowls in his tenure with the Steelers, one of which resulted in a title in just his second season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII over the Cardinals in a close battle, 27–23. Despite trailing 20–7 into the fourth quarter, Arizona scored 16 consecutive points to take the lead with less than three minutes left in regulation. Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes became the hero (and later, the Super Bowl MVP) by scoring the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds remaining on the clock on a six-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger. It was the Steelers’ second Super Bowl win in four seasons.

Another famed highlight from the game was James Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, which is a Super Bowl record.

This was the most watched Super Bowl of the 2000s, and it was the most viewed title game in history at the time.

Mike Tomlin regular season record with Steelers

Tomlin has the record for the most consecutive non-losing seasons to start one’s head coaching career with 19. Here’s a look at the records from each season that helped him accumulate his overall record of 193-114-2 in the regular season. (* Denotes a playoff bid.)

Season Record 2007 10–6* 2008 12–4* 2009 9–7 2010 12–4* 2011 12–4* 2012 8–8 2013 8–8 2014 11–5* 2015 10–6* 2016 11–5* 2017 13–3* 2018 9–6-1 2019 8–8 2020 12–4* 2021 9-7-1* 2022 9–8 2023 10–7* 2024 10–7* 2025 10–7*

Mike Tomlin playoff record with Steelers

Tomlin took the Steelers to 13 postseasons in his tenure—here’s a look at how the team did in each playoff appearance to bring his overall playoff record to 8–12. He ended his stint in Pittsburgh without winning a postseason game since the 2016 season.

Season Result Cumulative Record 2007 Lost Wild Card vs. Jaguars 0–1 2008 Won Divisional vs. Chargers, Won Conference Championship vs. Ravens, Won Super Bowl vs. Cardinals 3–1 2010 Won Divisional vs. Ravens, Won Conference Championship vs. Jets,

Lost Super Bowl vs. Packers 5–2 2011 Lost Wild Card vs. Broncos 5–3 2014 Lost Wild Card vs. Ravens 5–4 2015 Won Wild Card vs. Bengals, Lost Divisional vs. Broncos 6–5 2016 Won Wild Card vs. Dolphins, Won Divisional vs. Chiefs, Lost Conference Championship vs. Patriots 8–6 2017 Lost Wild Card vs. Jaguars 8–7 2020 Lost Wild Card vs. Browns 8–8 2021 Lost Wild Card vs. Chiefs 8–9 2023 Lost Wild Card vs. Bills 8–10 2024 Lost Wild Card vs. Ravens 8–11 2025 Lost Wild Card vs. Texans 8–12

Where Mike Tomlin ranks all-time among winningest NFL coaches

From the 19 seasons with the Steelers, Tomlin placed himself in the top-10 list of the all-time winningest coaches in NFL history. See where he lands.

Coach Team(s) All-Time Record Don Shula Colts, Dolphins 328-156-6 George Halas Bears 318-148-31 Bill Belichick Patriots, Browns 302–165 Andy Reid Chiefs, Eagles 279-157-1 Tom Landry Cowboys 250-162-6 Curly Lambeau Packers, Cardinals, Washington 226-132-22 Paul Brown Browns, Bengals 213-104-9 Marty Schottenheimer Browns, Chiefs, Washington, Chargers 200-126-1 Chuck Noll Steelers 193-148-1 Mike Tomlin Steelers 193-114-2

Coincidentally, Chuck Noll, who was the Steelers coach for 23 seasons, retired with the same amount of wins that Tomlin left the Steelers with in 19 seasons—193—good for ninth all-time.

