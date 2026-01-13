Mike Tomlin Sidesteps Question About Future After Steelers’ Playoff Loss to Texans
The Steelers’ trip to the playoffs was short-lived once again. For the sixth straight time, Pittsburgh failed to get a win after advancing to the postseason, falling to the Texans 30-6 this time around.
The Steelers offense proved to be no match for a ferocious Texans defense that scored two touchdowns off a fumble return and pick-six. The Texans out-gained the Steelers 408-175, the largest differential in Pittsburgh playoff history and their lowest yardage total in a playoff game since 1947, per ESPN.
Heading into Monday’s playoff game, there were plenty of questions surrounding the Steelers’ future, between whether Aaron Rodgers decides to retire or if Mike Tomlin will remain the team’s head coach after this season. With the Steelers’ season ending on a pitiful note, the fans that did stay in the stands were chanting “Fire Tomlin,” like they did earlier in the year.
Unsurprisingly, Tomlin was asked about his future after the loss. “I’m not even in that mindset as I sit here tonight,” Tomlin said in response. “I’m more in the mindset of what transpired in this stadium and certainly what we did and didn’t do. Not a big picture mentality as I sit here tonight.”
Tomlin is only the third head coach the Steelers have had since hiring Hall of Famer Chuck Noll in 1969. He’s continued the tradition of winning a Super Bowl, but those times feel far in the past. He has not won the Super Bowl since the 2008 season, or been to the big game in 15 years. Even a playoff win has been hard to come by for a decade. Though he’s never recorded a losing season, the fans in Pittsburgh have grown increasingly impatient with the stagnant results.
It would be surprising to see the ever-patient Steelers make the move to part ways with Tomlin like the Ravens did with John Harbaugh last week, but Tomlin could also choose on his own volition to seek a fresh start or even pursue a career in media. Regardless of what Tomlin and the organization decide, there should be some big changes happening in Pittsburgh this offseason.