NFC Free Agency Team Grades: Who Passed and Who Failed
The NFC teams appeared to have been busier than the AFC teams in free agency, perhaps a sign of teams attempting to keep pace with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles have depth at various positions and often have backup plans for key departures in free agency. They lost Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and many other starters, but they’ll likely be fine because they have players waiting in the wings for bigger roles.
The Arizona Cardinals were quick to pounce on one of the Eagles’ top defenders that hit the open market. After getting crushed by the Eagles in the NFC title game, the Washington Commanders made aggressive moves to close the gap on their NFC East rivals. The Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, had quieter free agency periods at least partially due to the expensive quarterbacks on their books.
Here are grades for all the NFC teams after free agency.
Arizona Cardinals: B
Notable moves: QB Jacoby Brissett (two years, $12.5 million), edge Baron Browning (two years, $15 million), edge Josh Sweat (four years, $76.4 million), DT Dalvin Tomlinson (two years, $29 million)
The Cardinals finally gave coach Jonathan Gannon a standout edge rusher for his defensive scheme by adding Sweat, an underrated edge rusher who was instrumental in helping Philadelphia reach two Super Bowls in three seasons. Arizona might have overpaid for Sweat, who has only reached double-digit sacks once in seven NFL seasons, but this move could help with the development of edge rusher Darius Robinson, last year’s first-round pick, and it goes a long way toward building depth on a defensive front that also added Tomlinson. Arizona could now have a consistent push at the line of scrimmage to help the back end of the defense that could use more talent at linebacker and cornerback.
Atlanta Falcons: F
Notable moves: LB Divine Deablo (two years, $14 million), edge Leonard Floyd (one year, $10 million), OT Jake Matthews (two years, $45 million)
The late-season emergence of Michael Penix Jr. eases the pain of the regrettable Cousins contract, but it left the team on the sidelines for free agency, with very little cap space to aid their second-year quarterback. If that wasn’t bad enough, Atlanta was forced to let center Drew Dalman join the Chicago Bears. Also, the Falcons still haven’t addressed their needs at edge rusher. This dreadful free agency really puts into question the Falcons' head-scratching decision to pursue Cousins knowing they had a strong interest in drafting a quarterback in the first round last year.
Carolina Panthers: C+
Notable moves: DT Bobby Brown III (three years, $21 million), RB Rico Dowdle (one year, $6.25 million), CB Jaycee Horn (four years, $100 million), edge Patrick Jones II (two years, $20 million), S Tre’von Moehrig (three years, $51 million), DT Tershawn Wharton (three years, $54 million)
After finally getting positive results on the offensive side, the Panthers addressed a defense desperately needing starting-caliber players in all three phases. But the outlook would be much better had they sealed the deal with Milton Williams, who changed his mind about Carolina after the New England Patriots made a better last-minute offer. The Panthers do deserve credit for having a decent Plan B to beef up the interior, but they overpaid for Wharton, who needs to improve against the run. Carolina allowed a whopping 179.8 rushing yards per game last season. They’ll largely depend on the return of Derrick Brown to solve their run defense issues.
Chicago Bears: B+
Notable moves: C Drew Dalman (three years, $42 million), OG Jonah Jackson (traded from the Rams), DL Grady Jarrett (three years, $43.5 million), edge Dayo Odeyingbo (three years, $48 million), OG Joe Thuney (traded from the Chiefs)
The Bears took care of their biggest offseason priorities by adding Dalman, Thuney and Jackson to drastically improve Caleb Williams’s protection. Chicago should continue investing on the offensive line via the draft, because it could learn the hard way why the Rams decided to bench Jackson. But it helps that coach Ben Johnson already has a working relationship with him from their days together with the Detroit Lions. Chicago also improved the defense with the addition of Odeyingbo, who could be a quality No. 2 edge rusher next to Montez Sweat. However, the team might regret paying Jarrett that much money heading into his age-32 season.
Dallas Cowboys: F
Notable moves: Edge Dante Fowler Jr. (one year, $8 million), OG Robert Jones (one year, $4.75 million), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (one year, $7.4 million), DT Osa Odighizuwa (four years, $80 million), RB Javonte Williams (one year, $3 million)
It’s become somewhat of a yearly tradition for the Jones family to have a quiet free agency. They did very little to address the defensive needs outside of retaining Odighizuwa, who has his limitations against the run. The Cowboys likely won’t receive much from Fowler and Murray. But Dallas will get an opportunity to address the stagnant rushing attack during a loaded draft for running backs. The Cowboys’ boring free agency would have been overlooked had they at least re-signed Micah Parsons. Instead, they continue to wait until the last minute, as Parsons’s price tag goes up due to the other massive extensions that have gotten done across the league.
Detroit Lions: C-
Notable moves: LB Derrick Barnes (three years, $25.5 million), CB D.J. Reed (three years, $48 million), edge Marcus Davenport (one year, $4.75 million)
The Lions essentially swapped Carlton Davis III, who joined the Patriots, for Reed. There’s a case to be made that Reed is the better player, but he’s also benefited from playing with Sauce Gardner in New York the past few seasons. Reed will likely be asked to be the No. 1 cornerback in Detroit unless Terrion Arnold makes drastic improvements after a rocky rookie season. The Lions could have used another edge rusher, one better than Davenport, but they’re likely eyeing a deep crop of edge rushers in the draft, which could explain why they haven’t shown interest in re-signing Za’Darius Smith.
Green Bay Packers: C
Notable moves: OG Aaron Banks (four years, $77 million), CB Nate Hobbs (four years, $48 million), LB Isaiah McDuffie (two years, $8 million)
Green Bay overpaid for Banks and Hobbs, but at least the duo will address two of its biggest needs. Banks could thrive playing in a similar offense to what coach Kyle Shanahan ran with the San Francisco 49ers. The Hobbs deal could look better if the Packers decide to keep Jaire Alexander, which would allow Hobbs to continue playing from the slot position. But the Packers get dinged for not making much of an effort to land, as Josh Jacobs said, a “real, proven” top receiver.
Los Angeles Rams: B
Notable moves: WR Davante Adams (two years, $46 million), WR Tutu Atwell (one year, $10 million), DT Poona Ford (three years, $29.6 million), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (one year, $11 million), OT Alaric Jackson (three years, $57.75 million)
First of all, the Rams deserve plenty of credit for finding a way to make it work with Matthew Stafford after they allowed him to explore potential trades. Working through Stafford’s contract made it possible for the Rams to sign Adams, who could mesh well with No. 1 wideout Puka Nacua, perhaps giving the Rams one of the best offenses in the league. But Los Angeles made the head-scratching decision to re-sign Atwell as their speed threat—a 2021 second-round pick who has never reached 600 receiving yards in a season and has only 23 career starts. But the Rams have bigger problems at linebacker and cornerback. Ford might not be enough to improve a run defense that was gashed twice by Saquon Barkley last season.
Minnesota Vikings: B+
Notable moves: DT Jonathan Allen (three years, $60 million), OG Will Fries (five years, $88 million), DT Javon Hargrave (two years, $30 million), RB Aaron Jones Sr. (two years, $20 million), C Ryan Kelly (two years, $18 million), RB Jordan Mason (traded from the 49ers), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (three years, $66 million)
The Vikings received strong consideration for an A grade, but they actually did too much for a talented roster that had a few holes, ones that would have been better off addressed during the draft. Yes, they filled needs on both sides of the trenches, but it didn’t make much sense to overpay for Hargrave and Allen, two players on the wrong side of 30 who have regressed in recent years. Then, again, it’s hard to doubt defensive coordinator Brian Flores after how well he made it work with last year’s offseason acquisitions. The offensive line could be better if Kelly and Fries stay healthy this season. Minnesota probably should have focused on drafting a new starting running back instead of paying the 30-year-old Jones and trading for Mason. Overall, the Vikings deserve credit for letting Sam Darnold walk and using the extra money on roster needs, even though some of the moves came with risks.
New Orleans Saints: F
Notable moves: WR Brandin Cooks (two years, $13 million), TE Juwan Johnson (three years, $30.75 million), S Justin Reid (three years, $31.5 million), edge Chase Young (three years, $51 million)
For whatever reason, GM Mickey Loomis refuses to repair the salary cap without restructuring contracts. He has a habit of overpaying for older players and doesn’t have the patience for developing through the draft. Young is a reliable edge rusher and has overcome his durability issues, but the team overpaid for a player who’s no longer capable of being on the field every down. This team will look similar to the past few seasons, which is not a good thing because they haven’t made the postseason in five years.
New York Giants: B
Notable moves: QB Russell Wilson (one year, $10.5 million), CB Paulson Adebo (three years, $54 million), DL Chauncey Golston (three years, $19.5 million), S Jevon Holland (three years, $45 million), WR Darius Slayton (three years, $36 million), QB Jameis Winston (two years, $8 million)
New York struck out on landing Stafford and was essentially ignored by a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, which says plenty about how poorly it’s gone for the Giants the last two seasons. But the Giants recovered nicely by signing Wilson and Winston and can now draft the best player available with their No. 3 pick in the draft. On the defensive side, the Giants went all in on improving an already good defense with the additions of Holland and Adebo. Splitting Winston and Wilson for 17 games isn’t ideal, but this offseason will look so much better when the Giants land Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter instead of reaching for a QB at No. 3.
Philadelphia Eagles: C
Notable moves: RB Saquon Barkley (two years, $41.2 million), LB Zack Baun (three years, $51 million), OG Kenyon Green (traded from the Texans), CB Adoree’ Jackson (one year), RT Lane Johnson (three years, $40 million), edge Azeez Ojulari (one year, $4 million)
The Eagles are known for planning ahead, but the backup plans for major free-agent departures don’t seem as good as previous years. Relying on Ojulari and Bryce Huff, last year’s free-agent disappointment, might not be enough to replace Sweat. And it’s tough seeing Jordan Davis filling the void left by Milton Williams, although Jalen Carter could have a monster season to help pick up the slack on the interior. But GM Howie Roseman took care of the biggest priority, which was retaining Baun after a surprising All-Pro season.
San Francisco 49ers: D
Notable moves: TE Luke Farrell (three years, $20.25 million), QB Mac Jones (two years, $7 million), FB Kyle Juszczyk (two years, $8 million), WR Demarcus Robinson (two years, $9.5 million)
It might sound strange, but I was O.K. with the 49ers parting with as much talent as they did this offseason. It was time for a reset after they failed to break through their Super Bowl window the past few seasons. All the subtractions could end up being a positive scenario, especially if they hit on a handful of draft picks and manage to re-sign Brock Purdy. The offense remains loaded and Nick Bosa and Fred Warner still play on this defense. It’s rarely a bad idea to go younger in the NFL. San Francisco will be fine, even though it doesn’t look good currently.
Seattle Seahawks: D+
Notable moves: QB Sam Darnold (three years, $100.5 million), WR Cooper Kupp (three years, $45 million), LB Ernest Jones IV (three years, $33 million), DL DeMarcus Lawrence (three years, $42 million), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (one year, $5.5 million)
The Seahawks made plenty of noise during free agency, but they might have gotten worse after trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, and opting for a trio of risky signings. Darnold is younger and commanded a cheaper contract, but he’s not a better quarterback than Smith. Also, Seattle did nothing to address its issues on the offensive line—poor protection derailed Darnold’s breakout season in Minnesota during the final two games. The receiving corps took a hit after it went from having Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to a potential trio of Smith-Njigba, Kupp and either Valdes-Scantling or Jake Bobo. Kupp’s best days are behind him and that’s probably also the case for Lawrence, who’s coming off an injury-riddled season. Perhaps the Seahawks’ risky free-agency moves look better after they make their draft picks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B-
Notable moves: OG Ben Bredeson (three years, $22 million), LB Lavonte David (one year, $10 million), WR Chris Godwin (three years, $66 million), edge Haason Reddick (one year, $14 million)
The Buccaneers addressed their biggest need by adding Reddick, who didn’t command a long-term commitment after a messy season with the New York Jets. Reddick’s down year was more about a contract dispute than performance on the field. But Tampa Bay should draft another edge rusher in case Reddick’s production falls off a cliff in his age-31 season. The Buccaneers might regret not coaxing a hometown discount out of Godwin if he needs a year to fully recover from his ankle injury.
Washington Commanders: B+
Notable moves: TE Zach Ertz (one year, $6.25 million), DT Javon Kinlaw (three years, $45 million), CB Jonathan Jones (one year, $5.5 million), WR Deebo Samuel (traded from the 49ers), LT Laremy Tunsil (traded from the Texans), LB Bobby Wagner (one year, $9.5 million)
On the surface, the splash trades for Samuel and Tunsil appear to be beneficial for the Commanders, but it’s hard to ignore the red flags. The Texans were willing to let Tunsil go after back-to-back poor seasons for the offensive line as a whole. And Samuel has been unable to match the impact of his 2021 All-Pro season because he’s not a traditional wide receiver who’s capable of quickly getting open with his routes. But if Tunsil and Samuel play at top form, the Commanders could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender after being the surprise playoff team last season.