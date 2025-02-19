NFL Analyst Picks Interesting Contending Team for a Deebo Samuel Trade
Deebo Samuel's time with the San Francisco 49ers could come to an end soon as the wide receiver told the team earlier this month that he would like to be traded. The 29-year-old is coming off a rough season that saw him catch a career-low 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.
Which team might be a good fit for the veteran playmaker who has shown in previous seasons that he can be the type of player who can break open a game? Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon believes a fellow NFC team might be a perfect match—the Washington Commanders.
Dan Quinn's team is coming off a trip to the NFC championship game, and with Jayden Daniels coming off a stellar rookie season, Samuel could be a nice piece for Washington's offense.
"This Washington team has a pure outside receiver in Terry McLaurin, who can line up outside all the time and you're gonna get him some slot reps but he’s a pure perimeter player," Harmon said. "Their GM, Adam Peters, spent time in the San Francisco front office, that could be a nice little connection there. And the Commanders have $75 million in cap room and even if they bring back a bunch of these low-cost veterans to plug these holes they’re still gonna have a boatload of cap room. They’re the type of team that can say 'Hey, San Francisco we’ll send you a seventh or a sixth [round pick] and you just give us Deebo Samuel,' who’s probably overpaid in his current contract. I also think he’d fit in this offense with a lot of the Kliff Kingsbury motion stuff, you could get him some gadget touches. I think he would fit."
Here's Harmon's complete take on a possible Samuel-Commanders fit:
You have to think Commanders fans would love seeing Samuel making plays with Daniels and the rest of the group in Washington. It will be interesting how this plays out for the 49ers star.