SI

NFL Fans Dunk on Tony Romo for Laughably Bad Comment Before Jayden Daniels's Hail Mary

It was a tough moment for the CBS broadcaster.

Liam McKeone

A tough moment for Tony Romo
A tough moment for Tony Romo / NFL on CB
In this story:

Sunday's loaded slate of exciting NFL games peaked with an epic conclusion to the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears game.

The Bears went up by three points with fewer than 30 seconds remaining, and the Commanders were forced to heave a Hail Mary from well beyond midfield as their only shot to take home the win. Jayden Daniels made an incredible throw, the ball bounced neatly into the hands of Washington's Noah Brown, and the rest was history.

It was arguably the best, most exciting moment of the NFL season so far.

The only person outside of Chicago who didn't enjoy what happened may have been Tony Romo, who was on the call for CBS alongside Jim Nantz. In the moments leading up to the thrilling finish, Romo wondered if the Commanders might bring in backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to throw the Hail Mary because Daniels has lost velocity on his passes since suffering the rib injury that nearly kept him out of Sunday's game.

In all honesty it's pretty reasonable analysis, although Nantz correctly points out Daniels had thrown a few pretty deep balls already. Unfortunately for Romo, it was instantly disproven by Daniels heaving the pigskin nearly 70 yards in the air. His take now comes across as laughable.

A tough scene, and one NFL fans aren't likely to let him forget.

That play is going on a lot of guys' highlight reels. Not Romo's, though.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL