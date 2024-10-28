NFL Fans Dunk on Tony Romo for Laughably Bad Comment Before Jayden Daniels's Hail Mary
Sunday's loaded slate of exciting NFL games peaked with an epic conclusion to the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears game.
The Bears went up by three points with fewer than 30 seconds remaining, and the Commanders were forced to heave a Hail Mary from well beyond midfield as their only shot to take home the win. Jayden Daniels made an incredible throw, the ball bounced neatly into the hands of Washington's Noah Brown, and the rest was history.
It was arguably the best, most exciting moment of the NFL season so far.
The only person outside of Chicago who didn't enjoy what happened may have been Tony Romo, who was on the call for CBS alongside Jim Nantz. In the moments leading up to the thrilling finish, Romo wondered if the Commanders might bring in backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to throw the Hail Mary because Daniels has lost velocity on his passes since suffering the rib injury that nearly kept him out of Sunday's game.
In all honesty it's pretty reasonable analysis, although Nantz correctly points out Daniels had thrown a few pretty deep balls already. Unfortunately for Romo, it was instantly disproven by Daniels heaving the pigskin nearly 70 yards in the air. His take now comes across as laughable.
A tough scene, and one NFL fans aren't likely to let him forget.
That play is going on a lot of guys' highlight reels. Not Romo's, though.