NFL Fans Had Lots of Questions About Patrick Mahomes After Jared Goff Took Nasty Hit
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions had their season come to an abrupt end Saturday night when they were stunned at home by the Washington Commanders, 45-31.
Goff had a brutal game in the loss, throwing three costly interceptions to just one touchdown. One of his turnovers was a pick-six that had the quarterback being checked for a concussion after the play.
In case you missed it, Goff got absolutely lit up before the Commanders' Quan Martin found the end zone. Frankie Luvu seemed to hit the quarterback in the head, but the referees didn't make a call.
Here's how that played out for Goff:
That hit led many fans to wonder what would have happened if it had been Patrick Mahomes instead of Goff. The Chiefs' quarterback benefited in Saturday's win over the Texans, which made fans furious.