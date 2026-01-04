NFL Insider Reports That Browns Will Likely Fire Kevin Stefanski
NFL’s Black Monday is almost upon us as Sunday marks the final day of the regular season. There will likely be a lot of shake up in the league, starting with some coaching fires.
On top of the list for many coaching fire predictions is Kevin Stefanski. The Browns have gone 4–12 this season, and they’ve struggled in various positions, including at quarterback. It could be time the Browns move on from their two-time Coach of the Year.
Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer shared on Sunday that Stefanski could easily jump up on other teams’ lists of coaches to hire, though, if he is fired this week. Unemployed coaching prospects can start interviewing with teams for their coaching roles right away. If Stefanski remains as the Browns’ leader, though, he will have to wait until Jan. 19 to interview for other positions.
Stefanski hasn’t discussed his future much when speaking to media this season. It sounds like anything is possible.
Right now, there’s just two NFL coaching positions open for the 2026 season—the Titans and the Giants. We’ll see where Stefanski ends up next season, because it is very likely he'll remain being an NFL head coach, even if it’s not with the Browns.