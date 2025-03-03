NFL Insider Explains How Eagles Could Pull Off a Trade for Myles Garrett
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman isn't afraid to make a bold move. That was clear last offseason when the team added Saquon Barkley to an already talented offense, helping elevate the franchise to its victory in Super Bowl LIX.
In 2025, that "big swing" could be a trade for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. NFL insider Dianna Russini floated the Eagles as a franchise interested in the Browns star, who has requested a trade and made clear that he won't sign an extension to stay in Cleveland on her podcast Friday.
She expanded on the idea in a piece for The Athletic on Saturday, outlining the moves that the Eagles would likely have to make in order to add the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.:
"How would the Eagles come up with room to fit Garrett? By letting some key members of their Super Bowl-winning group walk. Linebacker Zack Baun was a free-agent gem Roseman found last offseason, but he is now poised to cash in. Baun, edge rusher Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams and guard Mekhi Becton headline Philly’s free agent class, and bringing all or even some of them back could prove challenging, especially if Garrett enters the picture — and you can be certain Roseman will have Philly in the conversation for Garrett."
Baun was one of the NFL's surprising breakout stars and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2024. Sweat and Williams each made their presence known during Philly's dominant Super Bowl performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Becton also became entrenched as a member of the Eagles offensive line.
Any of them would be a tough loss, but they don't match the individual dominance of Garrett, one of the NFL's premier pass rushers.
So far, the Browns have signaled that they're unwilling to move Garrett, while Roseman opted against commenting on a potential deal amid reports that Philadelphia will aggressively move in order to prevent the Washington Commanders from adding him.
If and when Cleveland picks up the phone, however, it feels like a fair bet that they'll find Roseman on the other line.