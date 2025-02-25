Eagles GM Sidesteps Question About Myles Garrett As Rumors of Team's Interest Swirl
Premiere pass rusher Myles Garrett will be one of the top prospects for defense-needy teams this offseason ... if the Cleveland Browns agree to trade him, that is.
The Browns' front office has repeatedly stated they do not plan to move the 29-year-old star no matter what, but there will surely be interest from other organizations regardless, just in case something changes.
Among those said to have their eye on the former DPOY are the Washington Commanders, though a new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler purports that their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, would "likely step in and try to make a deal that is too hard for the Browns to refuse" if it seemed as though Washington was actually about to land Garrett.
Asked about Garrett specifically during the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman unsurprisingly declined to get into specifics.
"I'm not going to talk about anyone under contract with another team, but I think that one thing that I can promise our fans is that there will not be a player that's available that we won't study, that we won't look at and see if he can help the team," Roseman said. "Sometimes those opportunities work and you're able to do that and sometimes they don't."
If the Eagles were able to bring Garrett aboard, he could fill the gap left by Josh Sweat, whom the team is expected to lose in free agency. And as for the palace intrigue around the decision, it likely has something to do with Garrett's own star power, of course, but also Roseman's monumental decision to sign running back Saquon Barkley in the offseason last year, a trajectory-altering move that fueled the team's Super Bowl run. Garrett is not a free agent, obviously, but it stands to reason that everyone would want to see what and who Roseman might attract next.
For what it's worth, the Eagles do make sense for Garrett. Barring some sort of catastrophic collapse, the Birds will likely be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future. The 29-year-old made clear in his trade request that his goal is to win a Lombardi, and where better to do that than with the reigning champs?