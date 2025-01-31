Shedeur Sanders Seemed to Drop NFL Draft Hint With Cowboys Comment
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and projected top pick in the 2025 NFL draft Shedeur Sanders further solidified his status atop the 2025 NFL draft board when, in the lead-up to the East-West Shrine Bowl, held meetings with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, franchises that hold the first, second and third selections in April's draft, respectively.
But Sanders may have even gone a step further in an interview during the Shrine Bowl on Thursday night.
Speaking to NFL Network's Jane Slater, Sanders seemed to drop a telling hint about where he'll end up in the NFL draft. (Note: the moment occurs at 2:50 mark in below video)
Slater asked Sanders what it's like being in AT&T Stadium, which houses the franchise his father and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders starred with for five seasons.
"Nah being in this stadium is definitely fun ... I know I'll play here very soon against the Cowboys," Sanders said with a smile, before expressing how grateful he was to be involved in the Shrine Bowl.
Sanders's "very soon" comment seems to hint that it could be the Giants, who play in AT&T Stadium once a year as part of their two yearly divisional games against the Cowboys, who could select him with the third pick come April. Neither the Titans, nor the Browns are scheduled to play on the road in Dallas in '25. But, to play devil's advocate, Tennessee is slated to travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Cowboys in '26.
That said, this is far from the first time Sanders has hinted he could be playing pro football in the Big Apple. During a November episode of his podcast, 2Legendary, Sanders smiled when his Colorado teammate Drelon Miller suggested the Giants draft him.
Then, in a video for Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media during a December practice before the Buffaloes' Alamo Bowl game, Shedeur told his brother that cleats he'd be bringing to the bowl game would heavily hint at his draft destination. While he didn't wear the shoes in the game, Sanders brought red-and-blue cleats with him to the Alamo Bowl. However, his father later explained that he has cleats for other NFL teams as well, including the Titans.
Sanders further sparked speculation when, while in New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, he linked up with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers for a game of catch on the sidewalk.
Time will ultimately tell if the Giants, who seem interested in Sanders, turn that interest into action on April 24.