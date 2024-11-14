NFL Quarterback Rankings: Two-Time MVP Takes Over the Top Spot
Players don’t often repeat as NFL MVP, but Lamar Jackson has a good chance to accomplish the feat.
Dating back to the award’s creation in 1957, there have only been five players ever to win MVP in consecutive years: Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown (1957 to ’58), San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana (1989 to ’90), Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (1995 to ’97), Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (2003 to ’04 and ’08 to ’09) and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (2020 to ’21).
Of course, Jackson hopes to become the sixth, and early returns are good. If he’s not the winner, it could be his backfield mate, Derrick Henry, who through 10 games is on pace for 1,904 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. If he wins MVP, Henry will earn his second such award, and he’d become the first running back since Adrian Peterson in 2012 to do so.
But for now, let’s get to the NFL quarterback rankings, starting with a brief explainer.
- This isn’t a power ranking based on this season alone. The further we get, the more it matters, but think of it this way … based on historical play and current output, who would I want as my favorite team’s starting quarterback?
- This isn’t just passing yards, touchdowns and interceptions. Those factor in, but we’re also looking at more advanced analytics. Let’s get the full picture.
- I am ranking all 32 quarterbacks every month, sticking to the ones who started the most recent week.
- While I’m writing about all 32 quarterbacks, there will be a special focus on eight who deserve extra attention. Those players are bolded.
For the last rankings, after Week 2, click here. All analytics in the articles are courtesy of RBSDM.
32. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys
Last Ranking: N/A
Whether it’s Rush or Trey Lance moving forward, the Cowboys would still occupy this spot. Dallas is likely without Dak Prescott the rest of the season and at 3–6, that’s probably the wise move. Against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Rush went 13-of-23 for 45 yards and lost two fumbles, while Lance threw an interception in relief action. Not great.
31. Desmond Ridder, Las Vegas Raiders
LR: Not ranked
It’s hard to blame any of the three Raiders quarterbacks we’ve seen this season. Las Vegas traded away Davante Adams last month and before the Week 10 bye, fired three offensive assistant coaches, including coordinator Luke Getsy. No quarterback is going to play well under those circumstances.
30. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars
LR: N/A
With Trevor Lawrence dealing with a shoulder injury, Jones started against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and his first start for Jacksonville didn’t go well. The Jaguars managed seven points while Jones threw two interceptions, sinking Jacksonville despite a defensive effort holding Minnesota to 12 points. The Jaguars are 2–8 and going nowhere, so rushing Lawrence back would be folly.
29. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
LR: Not ranked
Young has returned after his benching for Andy Dalton. Before being sat down, he threw for 122.5 yards per game on 4.0 yards per attempt with zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Since returning to the lineup, Young has started three games, averaging 173.6 yards per game on 5.9 YPA with four touchdowns and three picks.
While Young isn’t playing like a No. 1 pick should in the middle of his second season, it’s real progress under coach Dave Canales. Down the stretch, Young’s development is all that matters as the 3–7 Panthers are still trying to get their latest rebuild off the ground.
Of course, it won’t be easy with Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo having been traded, but Young can still show maturity by limiting his mistakes and going through his progressions quickly. Again, it’s a learning experience for Young, who is trying to show he’s worth developing after a rough start.
28. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
LR: 25
With the Giants hitting their bye week at 2–8, it might be time for coach Brian Daboll to bench Jones. Few quarterbacks have been worse, and Jones was a mess Sunday in Germany, throwing two interceptions in a loss to Carolina. For the year, Jones has eight touchdowns against seven interceptions. Drew Lock isn’t fantastic, but he’s someone different, and that’s enough right now.
27. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
LR: 27
Levis played fairly well against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his overall picture isn’t rosy. The second-year signal-caller ranks 32nd in success rate (41.0%) and 33rd in EPA per play (-0.175). Tennessee doesn’t have a good offensive line or elite skill-position talent, but Levis’s struggles are also because of his erratic style. It wouldn’t be surprising if general manager Ran Carthon looks for a replacement in the 2025 draft.
26. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
LR: Not ranked
After two losses, coach Shane Steichen apparently saw enough of Joe Flacco. The Colts are 4–6 and have a must-win game against the New York Jets this weekend. After being benched for the veteran, Richardson is getting another look. Through six starts, Richardson was completing a league-worst 44.4% of attempts with four passing touchdowns and seven interceptions.
25. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns
LR: N/A
Winston took over for the injured Deshaun Watson and looked incredible, throwing for 334 yards in a shocking win over the Baltimore Ravens. Then, he threw three interceptions in a blowout loss to the Chargers. In limited action, Winston is completing 59.6% of his attempts while throwing for 6.6 yards per attempt.
24. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
LR: 19
The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron Tuesday, replacing him with Thomas Brown. But Williams also has to look in the mirror.
After being a much-ballyhooed No. 1 choice from USC, Williams has struggled. Through 10 weeks, Williams ranks 28th in EPA per play (-0.075), 29th in CPOE (-1.3) and 31st in success rate (41.2%).
While Williams hasn’t been good, he’s also getting very little help. The offensive line has been a disaster, with Williams taking more sacks than anybody else in the NFL. Some of that is on Williams holding the ball too long, but it’s also on a team that couldn’t decide on all three of its interior offensive linemen until late in the summer.
All told, Williams has made nine starts and has thrown for nine touchdowns and five interceptions, while topping 7.0 yards per attempt in a game three times. It’s safe, it’s lacking and it’s a disappointment on all fronts.
23. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
LR: 31
Nix deserves credit. After a horrible start to the season, the rookie from Oregon has stepped up and is an asset for the 5–5 Broncos. Over his past six games, he has seven touchdown passes against one interception while throwing for at least 200 yards all but one time. Over that span, he’s a respectable 14th in EPA per play and 18th in success rate.
22. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
LR: 26
Maye doesn’t have much to work with in New England, but he’s done a nice job. The rookie has started five games and since taking over in Week 6, checks in 17th in completion rate at 66.2% while throwing seven touchdowns against five interceptions. Maye has also rushed for 233 yards and a score.
21. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
LR: 20
The carriage might be turning a bit orange, but Darnold has done enough to help the Vikings reach their 7–2 mark. After starting the season with 11 touchdowns against three interceptions, the past five games have seen Darnold toss six scores with seven picks. Over those five weeks, Darnold ranks 19th in adjusted EPA/play (0.121) and 13th in EPA + CPOE composite (0.129).
20. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
LR: Not ranked
The Saints are in cap hell moving forward, and how Carr plays over the final seven games of the season might determine whether he’s back in New Orleans next season.
Looking at Carr’s contract, he has two years left after this one at cap hits of $51.4 and $61.4 million, respectively. Nobody believes he’s worth anything close to those figures, especially as the Saints are poised to get a new head coach. The question is whether New Orleans would do what it has done so many times and restructure his deal to kick money down the line, or simply cut bait with a release, saving them $32.7 million against the cap next year.
Thus far, Carr hasn’t produced. He’s 25th in success rate (43.4%), albeit while checking in seventh in adjusted EPA per play (0.180). He’s a polarizing player, with some seeing a quality quarterback who needs a good supporting cast, while others see a diminishing mid-30s talent who is bound to follow the Andy Dalton route in coming years.
19. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
LR: 16
Does Rodgers play in 2025? Should he? Both are open questions. The Jets are 3–7 and Rodgers is a big reason why, as he’s 20th in EPA per play (0.061) and 24th in success rate (43.9%). At 41 years old this month, it’s reasonable to conclude this will only get worse with another year working against him.
18. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
LR: 17
Smith has been decidedly average this year. He has a 51.9 QBR, while throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Seahawks (4–5) began 3–0 before faltering, largely because Smith had five interceptions against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in two divisional defeats.
17. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
LR: Not ranked
This has been a nightmare season for Tagovailoa. After getting another concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa missed four games before returning, only to lose against the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo before Thursday night’s big win over the Rams. For the native Hawaiian, the big thing is his health moving forward, and getting some momentum for next season.
16. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
LR: N/A
How good has Wilson been since taking over the starting duties for Justin Fields in Week 7? He ranks eighth in EPA + CPOE composite at 0.148, higher than Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud among others over that span. He’s also sixth in EPA per play and a respectable 17th in CPOE.
While Pittsburgh isn’t a dynamic offense, Wilson has brought the deep ball back. He has two perfect targets for the long game, including George Pickens and the newly acquired Mike Williams, who was acquired for a fifth-round pick.
Wilson will now face a stiff test over the final eight games for the Steelers. They have the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals twice, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Still, at 7–2 and leading the AFC North, both Wilson and Pittsburgh are positioned nicely for a run at the postseason.
15. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
LR: 7
Love needs to be healthier coming off the bye week. He’s been dealing with knee and groin issues for much of the season, certainly not helping his 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. For the year, he ranks 16th in EPA per play (0.103) and 17th in success rate (46.3%). Perhaps a healthier second half, and some gaudy numbers, are in store.
14. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
LR: 18
Hurts has 22 total touchdowns, including 10 on the ground. He’s also thrown just one interception since the first three weeks of the season. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith finally healthy together, the Eagles are a legitimate contender. Hurts has all the tools at his disposal to make a big January run.
13. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
LR: 14
Cousins is doing exactly what he was paid to accomplish. The Falcons are 6–4 and in first place in the NFC South, while Cousins ranks 12th in adjusted EPA per play (0.170) and 10th in CPOE (3.0). In counting stats, the free-agent acquisition has 17 touchdown passes against eight interceptions while guiding Atlanta to what appears to be likely a division crown.
12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
LR: 13
The Cardinals might be the NFL’s biggest surprise at 6–4, leading the NFC West by a half-game. And while the defense has stepped up in recent weeks by not allowing a touchdown in three of the previous four games, Murray is leading the way.
Murray’s numbers aren’t eye-popping. Through 10 games, he ranks 15th with 2,058 passing yards and 12 touchdowns against three interceptions. He’s also run for 371 yards and four scores, giving the ground game a boost. Overall, Arizona has a dynamic, multi-faceted offense with Murray in the shotgun, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Trey McBride catching passes and James Conner in the backfield.
In the analytics, Murray also shines. He’s fourth in success rate (51.9%) and seventh in EPA per play (0.212). If he continues to play at this level, and Arizona keeps winning, Murray will be in the MVP conversation.
11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
LR: 12
Stafford was erratic Monday night, throwing for 293 yards and an interception in the loss to Miami. However, Stafford ranks 12th in passing yardage this season despite being without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp for long stretches. It’s been a rollercoaster, as evidenced by nine touchdown passes against seven interceptions.
10. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LR: 9
Mayfield has been without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for weeks, and he still has an NFL-best 24 touchdowns, alongside Jackson and Burrow. While his stats aren’t saving the 4–6 Buccaneers at the moment, Mayfield looks like a bargain after signing a three-year, $100 million contract this offseason.
9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
LR: 11
Goff is an interesting study. On one hand, he’s the quarterback of an offense perfectly coached by coordinator Ben Johnson with a plethora of great players around him including the league’s top offensive line, two excellent running backs, a star tight end and a top-10 receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown. It’s the perfect situation.
On the other hand, Goff has shown real growth and continues to torch defenses with high-efficiency games, completing 71.6% of his attempts for 8.6 YPA. It’s an impressive combination, ranking second and fourth, respectively, among qualified passers.
Last Sunday, Goff also showed why Detroit isn’t a sure-fire bet at times. He threw five interceptions against the Houston Texans, albeit in a victory. He’s a terrific player when on schedule and in rhythm. Make him uncomfortable in longer downs and distances, and things can change quickly.
If the Lions win the Super Bowl, Goff will be above reproach. If not, he’ll have plenty of fingers pointing his way.
8. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
LR: 10
Daniels is the runaway favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and rightfully so. Washington has its franchise quarterback, evidenced by Daniels ranking second in EPA per play (0.262), 12th in success rate (50%) and sixth in CPOE (4.7). He’s only 10 games into his career, and Daniels is already a star.
7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
LR: 6
Purdy has the Niners back in the playoff hunt, and once again is playing well. The third-year starter has thrown for 2,454 yards on 8.8 yards per attempt, ranking sixth and second, respectively. Now with Jauan Jennings, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel finally healthy, don’t be surprised if Purdy makes a run at the passing crown.
6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
LR: 8
Never has Herbert been asked to do less, and never has he enjoyed so much success. The Chargers are 6–3 and seemingly rolling toward a playoff berth, and for the first time in his career, Herbert hasn’t had to do everything for Los Angeles.
Flanked by a powerful ground game and good defense, Herbert has only thrown 241 passes, tied for 20th-most in the NFL. He’s also tossed just one interception, the fewest of any quarterback who has started each of his team’s games this year.
However, the analytics don’t like his game nearly as much. He’s 29th in success rate (43.1%) and a middling 15th in EPA per play (0.123), but it’s doubtful coach Jim Harbaugh loses much sleep over those figures.
If Herbert finally wins a playoff game this season playing the old-school style of Harbaugh, he’ll happily continue to sacrifice personal numbers for winning.
5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
LR: 4
It has not been an easy year for Stroud. Put behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines, only Williams has been sacked more. As a result, his numbers have struggled with Stroud ranking 24th in EPA per play (0.026) and 30th in success rate (42.8%). Nico Collins should be back this week, but he can’t cure all of Houston’s issues.
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
LR: 5
Allen probably won’t win the MVP award, but he’s right there once again. This season, he’s cut back on the turnovers with only four interceptions to 17 touchdowns. Yet, despite being more judicious with the ball, Allen is still making huge plays, ranking eighth with 2,281 passing yards, third in EPA per play (0.261) and fifth in QBR (70.0).
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
LR: 3
The Bengals are 4–6, and Burrow has never played better. He has thrown 24 touchdowns to lead the league, while ranking fourth in adjusted EPA per play (0.252) and third in success rate (52.6%). Without Burrow, Cincinnati would be a bottom-five team ready to clean house. With him, it’s a playoff contender.
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
LR: 1
Mahomes would be any general manager’s top pick if every player were made available, but he slips a spot behind Jackson due to the latter’s impeccable campaign.
This year, the Chiefs are a perfect 9–0 but Mahomes has struggled relative to his prior performances. He’s thrown for just 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions, while ranking 20th in yards per attempt (7.1) and 10th in passing yards per game (245.3) for quarterbacks who have started at least five games.
Still, Mahomes has been special in other ways. Kansas City leads the league in third-down conversion rate while Mahomes specifically is ninth in adjusted EPA per play (0.172), third in expected completion rate (70.4%), fifth in success rate (51.6%) and sixth in QBR (67.7).
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
LR: 2
Jackson is in line for his third MVP. The superstar is on pace to throw for a career-best 4,537 yards. He’s also thrown for 24 touchdowns against two interceptions on a league-high 9.3 yards per attempt. Factor in rushing for 538 yards, and he’s the ultimate weapon. Finally, Jackson is first in EPA per play (0.310), success rate (54.1%) and EPA + CPOE composite (0.197) by wide margins. He’s the best there is this season.