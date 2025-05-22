SI

NFL Releases Statement on Death of Colts Owner Jim Irsay

Irsay died on Wednesday at the age of 65.

The NFL released a statement on the death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.
The NFL released a statement on the death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died in his sleep on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65.

The news was revealed by the Colts franchise on Wednesday night, with the team and fans immediately mourning the sudden death of their owner.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement amid the news of Irsay's passing.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today," Goodell's statement began. "Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim's Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Within the league, Jim was an active Chairman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Finance Committee. He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts' players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country. On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim's daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL."

Irsay has owned the Colts since 1997, when he inherited the team after his father died that same year. Irsay's Colts won one Super Bowl in 2004, with Peyton Manning under center.

