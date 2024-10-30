SI

NFL TV Coverage Map Week 9: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts

Here's what games CBS and FOX will broadcast in each area of the country.

Liam McKeone

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass against Tennessee Titans
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass against Tennessee Titans / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 9 of the NFL season has officially arrived. It's been an entertaining year so far and this week promises to bring even more action on the Sunday plate.

Here's what the coverage map looks like for Week 9. As a reminder, there are two teams on bye this week.

What is the NFL Week 9 Coverage Map?

For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.

Each week every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.

Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.

Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.

FOX Early Window

Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

FOX Early Window Coverage Map Week 9
FOX Early Window Coverage Map Week 9 / 506 Sports

FOX Late Window

Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

FOX Late Window Coverage Map Week 9
FOX Late Window Coverage Map Week 9 / 506 Sports

CBS Single Game Window

Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.

CBS Single Game Window Week 9
CBS Single Game Window Week 9 / 506 Sports

Key NFL Matchups in Week 9

The Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers clash is the headliner for this week's games. The NFC North is the best division in football by several different measures and the Lions sit just above the Pack in the standings heading into Sunday. How good the game will be depends mostly upon the health of Jordan Love but it promises to be consequential for the playoff picture— and, right now, there is no team more fun to watch than Jared Goff's Lions.

Otherwise, the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Atlanta Falcons is promising on the chaos factor. America's Team is 3-4 and desperate to regain some ground after stumbling time and time again in the first half of the year. The Falcons are an unpredictable squad loaded with offensive weapons and sit at 5-3 despite being outscored by one point in total so far this year. High potential for craziness.

It should be a fun week of football. Enjoy!

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL