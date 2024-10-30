NFL TV Coverage Map Week 9: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
Week 9 of the NFL season has officially arrived. It's been an entertaining year so far and this week promises to bring even more action on the Sunday plate.
Here's what the coverage map looks like for Week 9. As a reminder, there are two teams on bye this week.
What is the NFL Week 9 Coverage Map?
For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
FOX Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
FOX Late Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
CBS Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
Key NFL Matchups in Week 9
The Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers clash is the headliner for this week's games. The NFC North is the best division in football by several different measures and the Lions sit just above the Pack in the standings heading into Sunday. How good the game will be depends mostly upon the health of Jordan Love but it promises to be consequential for the playoff picture— and, right now, there is no team more fun to watch than Jared Goff's Lions.
Otherwise, the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Atlanta Falcons is promising on the chaos factor. America's Team is 3-4 and desperate to regain some ground after stumbling time and time again in the first half of the year. The Falcons are an unpredictable squad loaded with offensive weapons and sit at 5-3 despite being outscored by one point in total so far this year. High potential for craziness.
It should be a fun week of football. Enjoy!