SI

NFL Week 18 Regular Season Finale: Live Updates, Scores, Playoff Implications, & More

The 2025 NFL season is set to come to a close on Sunday. Follow along here with Sports Illustrated for all the latest across the league.

Mike Kadlick

The 2025 NFL season will come to a close on Sunday.
The 2025 NFL season will come to a close on Sunday. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The final day of the 2025 NFL regular season is officially here. Following the Panthers' loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon and the Seahawks' win over the 49ers in San Francisco, there are still a number of playoff spots and a handful of seeding implications on the line as we enter Sunday's slate of games. We'll have you covered with live, up-to-date coverage of all 14 games here. Stick around!

Week 18: Live Update From Across the NFL With Playoff Implications on the Line

Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL