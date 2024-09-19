NFL Week 3 Panic or Patience: Bengals Can Still Make the Playoffs Despite 0–2 Start
Two weeks of data, two weeks of evidence.
Last week, I wrote in this space about needing more time for the rookie quarterbacks, and that remains true. I also outlined concern about Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders, which was quelled by a stirring comeback over the Baltimore Ravens.
In this week’s six-pack, we dive into what’s going on with the Cincinnati Bengals, whether Bryce Young has an NFL future, the San Francisco 49ers struggling with injuries and more.
Let’s get into it.
Patience: The Bengals and their playoff chances
Historically speaking, teams that start 0–2 have an 11.5% chance of making the playoffs. Yet this hasn’t bothered the Bengals in the past, who put themselves in such a hole in 2022 and still reached the AFC championship game.
While its prospects of getting a top seed have significantly dimmed, Cincinnati should be heartened by its performance in Kansas City. The Bengals should also feel good about the upcoming schedule, including games against the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants over the next four weeks.
With receiver Tee Higgins nearing a return from his hamstring injury, a solid Week 2 performance and an easier slate going forward, Cincinnati is likely to get going.
Panic: Everything regarding the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense
Philadelphia’s defense was a disaster down the stretch last season, and proved to be the main reason why the Eagles went from 10–1 to 11–6 and a wild-card flameout. Unfortunately for the Philly faithful, nothing has changed.
After allowing 414 yards and 29 points to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, the unit crumbled again Monday night, surrendering a late-game lead to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on a six-play, 70-yard drive that took only 65 seconds despite Atlanta being out of timeouts.
All told, Philadelphia is allowing a league-high 6.9 yards per play while ranking tied for 27th with the Panthers in net yards allowed per pass attempt at 7.2. Next up? The New Orleans Saints, who are averaging 45.5 points per game.
Patience: Travis Kelce’s lack of production
Over the first two weeks of the season, Kelce has four catches for 39 yards. Over his entire career, his worst two-game effort prior to this was Weeks 5 and 7 in 2014 (there was a Week 6 bye), when he amassed only 48 yards against the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.
While Kelce is 34 years old, he’s still moving well. On Sunday, he had a 41-yard catch and run negated because of a holding penalty. If that had stood, Kelce would be at 80 yards and on pace for 680 yards. A huge drop-off from his normal numbers, but also not cause for major concern.
If this continues over the next few weeks, we’ll revisit the situation.
Panic: Bryce Young’s career prospects
Young has played 18 NFL games, and he’s had more head coaches (three) than wins (two). Now, the third of those coaches, Dave Canales, is sending Young to the bench after a hideous start to 2024, which includes zero touchdowns and three interceptions.
The decision means Young’s career is already at a crossroads. Carolina has a strong case for the most dysfunctional team in the league led by an impatient owner in David Tepper. The best thing might be a restart elsewhere, but Young has been so bad it’s tough to see anybody giving up more than a late-round draft pick.
Looking at his numbers, he ranks last among starting quarterbacks in EPA/play at -0.514, completion percentage over expected (-11.0) and success rate (29.2%) through two weeks. Last season, he checked in 31st, 24th and 31st in those respective categories among quarterbacks with at least 300 plays.
Considering the circumstances in Charlotte, there’s a world where we’ve already seen the bulk of Young’s action in the NFL.
Patience: The 49ers’ early-season injury concerns
San Francisco sustained a surprising loss Sunday in Minnesota, and then found out receiver Deebo Samuel will miss multiple weeks with a calf injury.
With Samuel shelved and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey already on injured reserve with Achilles tendonitis, the Niners suddenly find themselves hampered offensively.
However, this remains one of the league’s best teams with talent galore on both sides of the ball. The offense still has tight end George Kittle and receiver Brandon Aiyuk, while the defense has All-Pros at every level led by linebacker Fred Warner.
It’s never ideal to have injuries pile up, but provided McCaffrey and Samuel are back and healthy in the relatively near future, the 49ers will survive it.
Panic: The Chicago Bears’ inability to block in front of Caleb Williams
The Bears had competitions throughout the summer at guard and center, and apparently the only winners were the opponents. Williams has constantly been under duress, taking a league-high nine sacks in two games.
Digging deeper into the numbers, Chicago’s offensive line has allowed the seventh-worst pressure rate, with Williams being harrassed on 27.2% of drop-backs. All of this has contributed to Williams having an NFL-worst 17 bad throws, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s also thrown away five passes—the most in the NFL.
If the Bears are going to get a quality season from Williams while continuing his development, the offensive line must pick up its play.