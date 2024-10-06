SI

NFL World Rips Jets-Vikings Referees Over Numerous Controversial Penalties

The officiating crew across the pond didn't have the best day.

Liam McKeone

Justin Jefferson was on the receiving end of some generous calls in London
Justin Jefferson was on the receiving end of some generous calls in London / Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The New York Jets took on the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday morning and it was a rather ugly international affair. Both teams started slow and the opposing quarterbacks didn't put on much of a show. Aaron Rodgers was tortured by Brian Flores's defense throughout the day and Sam Darnold looked more like the guy who used to play for the Jets than the MVP candidate who led the Vikings to four straight wins in the opening four weeks of the year.

Many in the NFL world would contend the worst performance of the day came from the officiating crew. The refs were absolutely hammered throughout the contest by fans and pundits alike for numerous questionable pass interference calls and one pretty awful roughing the punter penalty.

An example of one such PI call that got the people worked up:

And the reaction:

The roughing the punter call was particularly egregious.

General frustration was evident among those watching.

Not the best day for anyone across the pond, it seems.

