49ers' Fred Warner Makes Bold Prediction on Brock Purdy’s Future With Team
The most pressing question for the San Francisco 49ers' offseason is how they plan to handle the contract of young quarterback Brock Purdy, who is now eligible to negotiate an extension on his rookie deal expiring at the end of 2025.
So far, it's looking like all parties are eager to quickly and quietly agree to terms without protracted drama. But if fans needed another sign to be optimistic, look no further than 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
During an appearance on ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown on Sunday, Warner answered quite confidently when asked if there was any doubt to Purdy's long-term future with the team.
“Not at all,” Warner said. “Brock Purdy, he’s the man. He will be the 49ers quarterback for a very, very, very long time with plenty of Super Bowl rings on his fingers. He’s about to be a very rich man soon, and I can’t wait to see it.”
The 2024 season was a rough one for San Francisco; the 6–11 team looked nothing like the unit that went to the Super Bowl last year, and Purdy himself didn't perform at that same level. But the losing record cannot be attributed solely to him. The 49ers were nursing injuries to multiple starters and the front office ultimately fired yet another defensive coordinator after a disappointing season on the other side of the ball.
But Purdy is still due for a big payday considering what he has done for the team and at such a bargain. So Warner's comments in mind, it's looking more and more like the QB will be getting what he's worth and hanging around in California a lot longer.