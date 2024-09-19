SI

Nick Bosa Explains How Aaron Donald Had 'Dream' Ending to NFL Career

The former Ram retired after 10 dominant seasons in the NFL.

Madison Williams

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald reacts to a play.
Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald reacts to a play. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Donald retired from the NFL after a commanding 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams, and other NFL teams are happy for him, but glad they don't have to play him anymore.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa in particular had a lot to say about his former opponent when speaking to media ahead of this Sunday's 49ers–Rams matchup. And not only did Bosa compliment Donald's career, he admitted that the former Ram lived "everybody's dream" by retiring when he was still healthy.

“Dominant,” Bosa said about Donald’s career, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And he did it the right way. He was the best in the game for 10 years, then [he] called it out—got out healthy. And that’s what everybody’s dream is, so. It’s been fun to watch him. We’re glad we don’t have to play him anymore.”

Donald won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career, and he also was a Pro Bowler in each season he played. It doesn't seem like he will be returning to the NFL field, either.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL