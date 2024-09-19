Nick Bosa Explains How Aaron Donald Had 'Dream' Ending to NFL Career
Aaron Donald retired from the NFL after a commanding 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams, and other NFL teams are happy for him, but glad they don't have to play him anymore.
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa in particular had a lot to say about his former opponent when speaking to media ahead of this Sunday's 49ers–Rams matchup. And not only did Bosa compliment Donald's career, he admitted that the former Ram lived "everybody's dream" by retiring when he was still healthy.
“Dominant,” Bosa said about Donald’s career, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And he did it the right way. He was the best in the game for 10 years, then [he] called it out—got out healthy. And that’s what everybody’s dream is, so. It’s been fun to watch him. We’re glad we don’t have to play him anymore.”
Donald won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career, and he also was a Pro Bowler in each season he played. It doesn't seem like he will be returning to the NFL field, either.