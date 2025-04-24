Nick Saban Gives Clear Reasoning for Why He Thinks Shedeur Sanders Will Succeed in NFL
As the 2025 NFL draft has approached, there has been greater skepticism over Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Viewed early in the draft process by many as a likely top-10 pick, Sanders now could fall to the late first round or potentially not get taken in the first round at all.
Though there have been concerns whether Sanders's arm is strong enough, the amount of sacks he took or even reports that have deemed he is "entitled" and "arrogant," Sanders does have the support of ESPN's Nick Saban. Saban, one of the greatest coaches in college football history, explained ahead of the draft why he is a "fan" of the Colorado quarterback.
“I’m a Shedeur fan because I think he played in a little different style in college because of the players around him he had to scramble more," Saban said on ESPN's College GameDay. "But when he can drop, set his feet, and throw on time, he’s the most accurate guy from the quarterback position as anyone."
Accuracy is certainly one of Sanders's best traits and biggest selling points as he enters the NFL. He completed 74% of his passes during his final season at Colorado, and had an overall 70.1% completion rate throughout his college career.
Along with his accuracy, Sanders is often praised for his toughness, which showed at Colorado as he played behind a rough offensive line. That ability to withstand pressure and remain accurate are two areas that should serve Sanders well once he enters the NFL.