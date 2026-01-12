Nick Sirianni Sidesteps Questions About OC Kevin Patullo’s Future After Playoff Exit
The Eagles fell short in their title defense, suffering an early playoff exit during the wild-card round at the hands of the 49ers, 23–19. As was the case for much of the season, the burden for Sunday’s loss falls squarely on the shoulders of the offense.
In particular, fans have been quick to express their dismay with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Those frustrations are nothing new, as he’s been a point of criticism among the fan base for much of the season.
In the aftermath of Sunday’s loss, reporters asked head coach Nick Sirianni about Patullo’s future with the Eagles. Sirianni didn’t speak directly about his offensive coordinator, but he acknowledged that there would be evaluations across the board as the team looks to return to championship contention.
“It felt like that was kind of our story as the year progressed,” Sirianni said of the Eagles’ offense, discussing how they struggled to stay consistent in the second half after an effective first half.
When asked about his thoughts on Patullo’s performance, Sirianni responded, “There will be time to evaluate everybody’s performance. Right now, I feel for all our guys in the locker room. All the players, all the coaches... There will be time to evaluate everything at the end of it.”
The Eagles scored two touchdowns in Sunday’s loss. Both came before halftime, after which they mustered just six points in the final two quarters. The aerial attack was dismal in the second half, seemingly stepping back into more of a passive approach. Jalen Hurts went 9-for-19 through the air for just 75 yards in the second half. He averaged just 1.6 air yards per pass attempt, showing just how cautiously the team was playing.
Hurts spoke on Patullo’s offense after the loss. “I think I’m always growing. I’m always taking in my experiences and learning from everything that I go through. I think it’s tough to single out one individual, especially in a moment like this. We’ve all got to improve.”
Patullo has been oft criticized since taking over as the offensive coordinator this season, replacing Kellen Moore who was hired as the Saints’ head coach. Sirianni didn’t disclose whether Patullo would be back in his role in 2026, but he acknowledged that everyone would be evaluated after a disappointing ending to the season.