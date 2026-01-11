Packers Player Had Salty Line About Bears After Green Bay’s Stunning Playoff Collapse
A very long offseason began for the Packers on Sunday. Green Bay seemed on the verge of blowing out the Bears in Chicago on Saturday night in an NFC wild-card clash, but suffered a stunning second-half collapse to be eliminated from the playoffs. It’s the sort of loss that will keep everyone on the roster up at night for a while; the Packers held a 21-3 lead at one point but couldn’t execute down the stretch.
It’s a very painful way to end a season and one Packers player was pretty salty about it afterwards. Safety Javon Bullard, who finished the game with two tackles, spoke to the media after the loss and bluntly stated the Bears didn’t win the game so much as the Packers lost it. He said they were “whooping” Chicago for most of the night but couldn’t finish the job, repeating multiple times that the Bears didn’t do anything special in pulling off the win.
“No disrespect to them but it ain’t s--- that they did,” Bullard told reporters. “It’s us. We got to finish. We whooping they a-- the whole game. They ain’t do s--- special. We gotta finish. We ain’t finish last time, we ain’t finish this time. That’s some s--- we gotta work on within us.
“Chicago ain’t do s--- special. They ran what they did, they did what they did, they made plays, O.K. cool. But a lot of this stuff is on us and we gotta fix that s---.”
As Bullard alludes to this is the second straight game in which the Packers completely blew it down the stretch after getting out to an early lead. They lost in Week 16 in similar fashion at Soldier Field. Two winnable games slipped through their fingers. So perhaps it isn’t surprising to hear he feels this was more of a Packers loss than a Bears win.
But to say Chicago didn’t do anything special comes across as sour grapes. Pulling off a double-digit comeback in the playoffs is special no matter the circumstances and Caleb Williams definitely made a few special plays on Bullard’s defense. In particular his fourth down throw to Rome Odunze with five minutes left as he flew through the air will go down as one of the most “special” plays in Bears playoff history.
The Packers definitely choked away the game and the entire organization will have to undergo some serious self-reflection to avoid a repeat occurrence in the future. But that shouldn’t take away from Chicago’s remarkable come-from-behind victory.