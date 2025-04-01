SI

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Addresses Possibility of Aaron Rodgers Joining Vikings

Ryan Phillips

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk during the second half against the Chicago Bears.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk during the second half against the Chicago Bears. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers joining the Minnesota Vikings still seems like a possibility, however remote, and on Tuesday his former coach addressed that possibility.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked about his former quarterback possibly playing for the NFC North rival Vikings and had some interesting comments.

"It would be a hell of a story, wouldn't it?" LaFleur said, per ESPN.

"There's great players on every team, so if it works out, it works out. It's not something that I'm going to sit there and constantly think about. Sure, you think about it the week of when you're playing somebody. But if it works out, great for them," he added.

LaFleur was Rodgers's head coach from 2019 until the Packers traded him to the New York Jets in 2023. The duo led Green Bay to two NFC Championship Game appearances but the team went 8–9 in their final season together, prompting a split.

It appears the Vikings are set at quarterback as all appearances show them going full-steam ahead with J.J. McCarthy under center. Rodgers is currently flirting with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential destination but has rapidly run out of options in a thinning market.

The four-time MVP is coming off a tough year with the Jets in which he completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

btn-nfl-free-agency-2025. Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark. Next

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL