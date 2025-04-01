Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Addresses Possibility of Aaron Rodgers Joining Vikings
Aaron Rodgers joining the Minnesota Vikings still seems like a possibility, however remote, and on Tuesday his former coach addressed that possibility.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked about his former quarterback possibly playing for the NFC North rival Vikings and had some interesting comments.
"It would be a hell of a story, wouldn't it?" LaFleur said, per ESPN.
"There's great players on every team, so if it works out, it works out. It's not something that I'm going to sit there and constantly think about. Sure, you think about it the week of when you're playing somebody. But if it works out, great for them," he added.
LaFleur was Rodgers's head coach from 2019 until the Packers traded him to the New York Jets in 2023. The duo led Green Bay to two NFC Championship Game appearances but the team went 8–9 in their final season together, prompting a split.
It appears the Vikings are set at quarterback as all appearances show them going full-steam ahead with J.J. McCarthy under center. Rodgers is currently flirting with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential destination but has rapidly run out of options in a thinning market.
The four-time MVP is coming off a tough year with the Jets in which he completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.