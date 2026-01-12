Packers Have Reportedly Made Their Decision About Matt LaFleur’s Job Moving Forward
After the Packers lost 31–27 in dramatic fashion to the Bears in a wild-card matchup on Saturday night, one of the hottest discussions revolved around Matt LaFleur’s job security moving forward.
The Green Bay coach only has one year remaining on his contract, so the team would need to extend him in order to keep him around for the foreseeable future. Otherwise, there was a chance LaFleur could be fired or head into the 2026 season on his final year with the Packers.
However, it sounds like the Packers plan to keep LaFleur around. The organization intends to work out an extension with LaFleur in the coming days, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.
A couple of Packers players expressed their desire to keep LaFleur as their head coach moving forward, including quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs. Oftentimes players’ opinions matter when the organization is considering what to do with a head coach’s contract, so maybe their thoughts had some sway in the end.
If Green Bay chose to instead move on from LaFleur, which doesn’t appear likely at this time, then former Ravens coach John Harbaugh would probably be at the top of their replacement list. LaFleur, on the other hand, would’ve garnered interest from quite a few NFL teams if he ended up unemployed.