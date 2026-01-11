John Harbaugh Named As Packers’ HC Candidate If Packers Move On From Matt LaFleur
The Packers have a big decision to make this offseason. Will they extend coach Matt LaFleur, or will they move on from him after seven seasons and find someone new?
This question is even more significant after Green Bay lost in dramatic fashion to the Bears on Saturday night in the wild-card round. The Packers blew a 21–6 lead to eventually lose 31–27.
LaFleur didn’t address his job situation in his post-game press conference as he was more focused on the loss his team just endured. He is currently under contract through the 2026 season, so he is in search of an extension this offseason.
If the Packers choose to move on from LaFleur in the coming days, there’s one candidate who seems to be the top option: John Harbaugh. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Packers’ potential interest in Harbaugh on Sunday, noting that former Packers president Bob Harlan’s son Bryan is one of Harbaugh’s agents. Harbaugh is also from the midwest (went to high school in Michigan, college in Ohio).
The decision ultimately is up to current Packers president Ed Policy. The organization may be intrigued about bringing Harbaugh to Green Bay, if the former Ravens coach is equally as interested. LaFleur would easily become a top candidate for various NFL vacancies, which would definitely shake up the current coaching atmosphere.
But, there’s still a chance LaFleur could return for his eighth season with the Packers. Green Bay could elect to not extend LaFleur and instead let him coach for a final season in 2026. There’s quite a few options for the team to consider.
LaFleur is a name to keep an eye on in the coming days. He could become the ninth coach fired this season, or these rumors could all be for nothing in the end.