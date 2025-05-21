Packers' Matt LaFleur Shares Whether Steelers Have Reached Out About Aaron Rodgers
Will Aaron Rodgers play football in 2025? That question has plagued the league for months, and even with the NFL draft in the rearview mirror and various offseason activities underway, the enigmatic quarterback hasn't made a public decision.
The drama over which team he would play for, if he does play, is far less exciting. A number of teams that could make sense, like the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints, are largely considered out of the running, while the Pittsburgh Steelers have left the door open for the 41-year old. The Steelers are currently in line to start longtime backup Mason Rudolph, while the team used a sixth-round draft pick on Ohio State signal caller Will Howard.
Whatever due diligence that the Steelers staff has done on Rodgers apparently didn't involve reaching out to the coach who most recently found success with Rodgers under center: Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers. He told Kay Adams that neither Steelers coach Mike Tomlin nor offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has reached out to him about his former player. (His answer comes in around the 8:15 mark of the Up & Adams episode below.)
"No, not once. Nothing. Neither has Arthur. I haven't heard from either of those guys in regards to him," LaFleur said.
Even so, LaFleur has little doubt that Rodgers will be in black and gold come the fall.
"I'm pretty sure they know what they're doing, I'm sure they're confident in what they're doing and I would fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."
If Rodgers does indeed sign with Pittsburgh, he'd host LaFleur and the Packers on Oct. 26 at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday Night Football.
Rodgers did not face Green Bay during his two-year stint with the New York Jets.