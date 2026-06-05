Packers' Micah Parsons Has Josh Allen In His Sights After Injury Rehab 👀
Micah Parsons joins Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana in New York on behalf of Brawl Stars to speak about the mobile game as well as all things NFL. Parsons even revealed which QB he wants to sack this season. Starting June 4th, Brawl Stars is going all-in on sports with a new seasonal event, bringing together Super Ball and all of Brawl’s mobile game mode into one month packed with insane plays, chaos and trick shots.
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