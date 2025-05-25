15 Weeks Until Week 1: Ranking Packers’ 15 Biggest Additions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Including undrafted free agents, the Green Bay Packers added more than 20 players to their roster this offseason. With exactly 15 weeks until they kick off the season against the Detroit Lions, here are the 15 most important newcomers in terms of success for the upcoming season.
No. 15: OL John Williams
In the long run, Williams could be an important piece of the puzzle on the offensive line. He was a starting left tackle at Cincinnati but showed position flexibility at the East-West Shrine Bowl. General manager Brian Gutekunst thought he could be a five-position player. With a year of seasoning, Williams could be in contention to be one of the top couple backups in 2026.
No. 14: LB Kristian Welch
The Wisconsin native is back for his second stint with the Packers. After losing Eric Wilson in free agency, Welch looked like he’d be a key addition to help replace Wilson’s three-year impact on special teams. However, the Packers signed former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons and gave a considerable contract to undrafted rookie Jamon Johnson, so the position room is brimming with talent.
With Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper locked into four spots, it could be a three-man battle for one spot.
No. 13: WR Mecole Hardman
Much like Welch, the signing of Hardman looked more important in the moment. With Christian Watson out with a torn ACL, Hardman could have provided some deep speed while bringing proven kick- and punt-return experience.
Bolstered by the additions of Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the draft, the Packers’ receiver room is deep. But Hardman still has return ability up his sleeve. He’s got a chance to make an impact if he can take the kick-return burden off the plates of Keisean Nixon and Jayden Reed.
No. 12: LB Isaiah Simmons
Simmons was the eighth pick of the 2020 draft. He’s had a couple strong years of production with 105 tackles, seven passes defensed and four forced fumbles in 2021 and 99 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2022.
Traded to the Giants, he didn’t get much of an opportunity the last two seasons with only five starts. Simmons is experienced (42 career starts), durable (one missed game), versatile (ample experience at linebacker and slot) and fast (4.39 in the 40 at the 2020 Scouting Combine). He played 370 snaps on special teams the last two seasons.
No. 11: DT Nazir Stackhouse
The Packers lost TJ Slaton in free agency. He was the 340-pound mountain in the middle of Green Bay’s sturdy run defense. The Packers didn’t sign his replacement in free agency and didn’t draft a defensive tackle until the sixth round.
Enter Stackhouse, who went undrafted, but the Packers are guaranteeing an unprecedented-for-them $150,000 of his base salary. He played about 625 snaps of strong run defense the last three seasons at powerhouse Georgia.
No. 10: DT Warren Brinson
Brinson, who played alongside Stackhouse at Georgia, was the biggest addition to the defensive line as a sixth-round draft pick. While Stackhouse was more of the run stopper, Brinson played mostly off the bench and got more opportunities on passing downs. When he did play against the run, he was good because of his length.
Slaton played 1,641 snaps the last four seasons and started every game in 2023 and 2024. Somebody’s got to take those snaps. While third-year players Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks will be first in line, Brinson as a sixth-round pick could be thrust into a key role from the start.
No. 9: CB Micah Robinson
There’s no guarantee whatsoever that Robinson is even going to make the roster. But the top of Green Bay’s depth chart doesn’t include much proven depth. Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs lead the way, and 2024 second-rounder Javon Bullard is back for his combo role. Robinson joins Kamal Hadden, Kalen King and Gregory Junior as late-rounders vying for roster spots and playing time.
Even if Alexander is still on the team, he’s got a troubling injury history. So does Hobbs. A deep backup for Week 1 could have a key role in no time.
No. 8: DE Barryn Sorrell
After bypassing the defensive line for the first three rounds, the Packers grabbed Sorrell in the fourth round. He’s not the pass rusher the Packers needed but he’s a solid all-around player who could replace free agent-to-be Kingsley Enagbare in 2026.
As the Senior Bowl’s Jack Gilmore said, “I can’t say enough about Barryn on run downs. I don’t know what he quite gives you on third down … but, on first and second down, this guy’s a starter.”
No. 7: OL Anthony Belton
In the long run, Belton figures to be a critically important piece to the puzzle. Maybe not so much as a rookie, though. Perhaps the second-round pick’s best path to early playing time would be in a timeshare at right guard with Sean Rhyan. Rhyan was pretty solid as a first-year starter, though, so it’s not as if Belton would be fixing a weakness.
No. 6: DE Collin Oliver
Oliver was the fifth-round Hail Mary on addressing the pass rush. The track record is there: Oliver had 23.5 sacks and 42 tackles for losses in 43 career games at Oklahoma State. The Giants’ Abdul Carter, the first defensive player drafted, played 42 career games at Penn State and finished with 23 sacks and 41 tackles for losses. Oliver, who missed most of last season due to injury, had six sacks and 16 tackles for losses in 2023; first-round pick Shemar Stewart had 4.5 sacks and 12 TFLs in three seasons at Texas A&M.
At only 240 pounds, can Oliver beat the likes of Detroit’s Penei Sewell on a key third down? Who knows, but he’s perhaps their best chance at markedly improving a pass rush that struggled to generate consistent pressure. For what it’s worth, at 240 pounds or less, seven players had at least six sacks last season, led by the Broncos’ Nik Bonitto (13.5) and the Jets’ Will McDonald (10.5).
No. 5: WR Savion Williams
Green Bay’s offense looked stale at times last season. Williams, this year’s third-round pick, should have the creativity dial cranked up to 11. As coach Matt LaFleur said, the creativity will be limited only by their imagination. In the case of Williams, it also will be limited by how much of the offense he can master. He should be an immediate factor on schemed touches from jet sweeps, reverses and screens.
The Packers’ best player in that role has been Jayden Reed, but he hasn’t been able to withstand the punishment. At 222 pounds, Williams should be able to take the burden off Reed. As one scout said, defenses will have to account for Williams at all times, so he could factor even as a decoy.
No. 4: DL Coach DeMarcus Covington
You can’t fire the players, so fire the coach.
After Green Bay’s defensive front failed to apply consistent pressure last season, LaFleur fired position coach Jason Rebrovich and replaced him with DeMarcus Covington, who initially was hired by former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and served as their defensive coordinator last season.
“He brings the best out of guys when he speaks,” longtime Patriots standout Deatrich Wise said. “Very passionate. Not very loud, but when he does speak, his voice is heard.”
Comfort in the scheme should help Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, among others, but perhaps a fresh voice preaching fresh techniques will bring the best out of a unit that underperformed last season.
“I love his demeanor, I love the way he coaches, I love the relationship he has with his players,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “We did our homework on him.”
No. 3: CB Nate Hobbs
The Packers signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract on Day 1 of free agency. When he’s played, he’s been excellent. According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed a 50.7 percent catch rate the last two seasons, including 42.9 percent last season.
Hobbs hasn’t been a big-time playmaker (three interceptions, 19 passes defensed in four seasons) and he’s struggled to stay healthy (16 missed the games the past three seasons), but the Packers like his inside-outside versatility and physicality.
“He’s had a lot of success inside, and I thought his tape outside was equally as good,” Hafley said. “He is competitive, he’s tough, he is physical, he plays the game fast, you can tell he loves it. It just jumps off the tape.”
No. 2: G Aaron Banks
Banks signed a four-year contract worth $77 million. By average pay, he ranks sixth among guards – more than the Packers’ Elgton Jenkins, who had to move to center to accommodate Banks, and All-Pro Joe Thuney, who the Bears acquired this offseason.
Banks has a bit of an injury history – seven missed games in three seasons as a starter – and has been good but not as good as his contract suggests. With the additions of Banks and Belton, the Packers are moving more and more toward being a power-running team. Plus, with the beef in the middle, they should be able to give Jordan Love a firm pocket.
“Love Banks’ physicality,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “I think he’s really going to step up our game there. Just a good veteran presence. I think he’s a guy that we’re going to lean on in a lot of different situations. I’m excited about having him in there to up our physicality, for sure.”
No. 1: WR Matthew Golden
Other than 1265, the most famous number in Green Bay might be 4.29. That, of course, was Golden’s 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine, making him the fastest offensive player in this year’s draft.
Golden isn’t just Green Bay’s fastest receiver. He’s their most talented receiver. Yes, he can catch the deep ball. According to PFF, there were 91 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers who were targeted at least 14 times on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. Golden was second in catch percentage (59.1). Few quarterbacks like throwing the ball downfield more than Jordan Love, so Golden will fill a critical role.
Plus, especially being only 5-foot-11, he’s competitive with the ball in the air. According to PFF, there were 90 FBS-level, draft-eligible receivers who were targeted at least 65 times overall. Golden was 18th in contested-catch percentage (61.1). He was 7-of-10 (70.0 percent) on deep passes.
“With Coach LaFleur there, with Jordan Love and the wide receiver play, I think he’s going to be very successful there,” Texas receiver coach Chris Jackson, who was part of the 2002 Packers team that drafted Javon Walker in the first round, told Packers On SI. “So, he couldn’t have fell into a better situation.”