2025 Packers Schedule: Four Games (at Least) in Primetime
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be primetime players once again.
The NFL released its 2025 season schedule on Wednesday. The Packers are scheduled to play four primetime games in the first 10 weeks of the season.
After hosting the Detroit Lions at 3:25 p.m. in Week 1, the Packers will play:
– The Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Prime Video. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call with Kaylee Hartung on the sideline. This will be a Gold Package game.
– The Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call and Melissa Stark on the sideline.
– The Pittsburgh Steelers at the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. on NBC. This game can be flexed out of this spot if Aaron Rodgers decides not to join the Steelers and one or both teams is struggling.
– The Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call with Lisa Salters on the sideline. The Packers will play on Monday night for the record 33rd consecutive year. This also will be a Gold Package game, meaning Green Bay’s two primetime home games will go to Gold ticket-holders.
As part of four consecutive noon games, the Packers will play at the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving in Week 13. Fox will televise the game, which will be Green Bay’s fifth standalone game. This marks the Packers’ third consecutive Thanksgiving appearance.
There could be more primetime games.
In Week 16, Fox will host a Saturday doubleheader, with kickoffs at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Packers will play at the Chicago Bears while the Eagles and Commanders will battle in an NFC Championship Game rematch.
In Week 17, the Packers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Dec. 27, or Sunday, Dec. 28. Kickoff and TV are to be determined. In Week 18, the Packers will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Jan. 2, or Sunday, Jan. 3. Again, kickoff and TV are to be determined.
Under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 22-11 in primetime games. That includes 13-4 at home and 9-7 on the road.
They went 3-2 in night games last season, with a season-opening loss to the Eagles followed by a stretch of four consecutive primetime games in which they beat the Dolphins, lost to the Lions and beat the Seahawks and Saints.
Here is the full schedule.