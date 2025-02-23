Aaron Rodgers to Packers? Latest Odds Better Than Asteroid Disaster
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Could Aaron Rodgers return to the Green Bay Packers? That seems like an impossibility.
And yet, the odds of it happening actually improved in the latest update at FanDuel Canada Sportsbook. While it’s not a likelihood, the odds are much stronger than a city-killing asteroid hitting earth.
The Packers were +4800 in the initial next-team odds for Rodgers. Now, they are +3500. By implied probability, there is a 2.04 percent chance that Rodgers’ next team will be his first team. Now, there is a 2.78 percent chance.
Why? There’s no intel that is leading the oddsmakers to believe a return to Green Bay has become more possible. Rather, there was an overall tightening of the odds, with the five favorites – the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders are the clear favorites, followed by the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans – having slightly longer odds in the update and everyone else having shorter odds.
Even the odds for the Toronto Argonauts moved, going from +10000 to +7500.
The 41-year-old Rodgers is coming off the worst statistical season of his career in terms of passer rating as the Jets stumbled to a 5-12 record. With a housecleaning underway in New York, highlighted by a new coach and new general manager, the Jets have announced they will release Rodgers. While not officially a free agent, Rodgers is able to shop his services around the league.
What is he looking for?
“If they got a good team,” Rodgers told TMZ.
Could that team be the Rams? They reportedly have given quarterback Matthew Stafford “permission to talk to other clubs,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, to find out “what would the numbers be elsewhere” financially. The “priority” is for Stafford to return to the Rams but, if that doesn’t happen, they would fall under the category of a “good” team that would need a quarterback.
While the Rams have the seventh-shortest odds at FanDuel, they are the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The 41-year-old Rodgers finished the season with a four-touchdown performance in a victory over the Dolphins. He is fourth in NFL history with 503 touchdown passes, just five behind Brett Favre for fourth place and 36 behind Peyton Manning for third.
Another option for Rodgers would be to retire, though “no” is the huge favorite on that bet at FanDuel.
As for the asteroid, on Tuesday, NASA announced there was a 3.1 percent chance that asteroid YR4 would hit Earth - not too far off the chances of Rodgers returning to Green Bay. That disaster has become more and more unlikely and is down to 0.28 percent. In betting lingo, that’s +35000.
Next-Team Odds for Aaron Rodgers
These odds are from FanDuel Canada, with the first figure from Feb. 14 and the second from Feb. 23.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +150 --> +164.
Las Vegas Raiders: +160 --> +172.
Cleveland Browns: +380 --> +410.
Minnesota Vikings: +850 --> +880.
Tennessee Titans: +900 --> +920.
Indianapolis Colts: +1400 --> +1260.
Los Angeles Rams: +1600 --> +1300.
New York Giants +1600 --> +1400.
New Orleans Saints: +1700 --> +1500.
Jacksonville Jaguars: +1800 --> +1500.
Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots: +1900 --> +1500.
Carolina Panthers: +1900 --> +1600.
San Francisco 49ers: +2200 --> +1800.
Miami Dolphins: +2400 --> +1800.
Denver Broncos, Houston Texans: +3100 --> +2500.
Arizona Cardinals: +3200 --> +2500.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +4200 --> +3000.
Dallas Cowboys: +4500 --> +3500.
Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals: +4800 --> +3500.
Los Angeles Chargers: +5000 --> +3500.
Detroit Lions: +5500 --> +4000.
Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills: +6000 --> +4000.
Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets: +9500 --> +5500.
Toronto Argonauts: +10000 --> +7000.
