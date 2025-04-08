Athletic, Experienced SEC Cornerback Had NFL Draft Visit with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With an abundance of athleticism and experience, there’s a lot to like about Florida cornerback Jason Marshall. The Green Bay Packers certainly think so; they hosted him for an NFL predraft visit last week, according to Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Marshall started 39 games in four seasons at Florida, including 13 games in 2022, 12 games in 2023 and the first seven games of 2024 before he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.
Marshall played 2,418 snaps in his career. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up a completion rate of just 47.6 percent during that span. Before the injury, he allowed 10 completions in 19 targets (52.6 percent) in 2024. In 2023, he yielded a completion rate of only 44.7 percent while breaking up a career-high 10 passes.
“He's a really talented guy as far as when you look at his length, his speed, his size, his ability to tackle,” former Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said. “He’s done a really good job with those things. And, you know, he's just a young player that's only going to get better, but the stage was not too big for him.”
Eric Galko, who runs the Shrine Bowl, believes he’ll be at least a midround pick.
After intercepting one pass in 2021 and another in 2022, he didn’t have any during his final two seasons while allowing seven touchdowns.
“I would say my career was good,” Marshall said before last season. “Coming into this year, there’s a lot of things I want to tweak and fix, things like that, technique-wise, nothing too major. Just having that confidence back this year, that’s pretty much the biggest thing, having that confidence back and going out there and playing hard.”
Plus, while he didn’t give up many catches, he gave up a lot of big plays. In 2023, he allowed 24.2 yards per catch.
“I don’t remember when I lost it, but I did lose some confidence,” Marshall continued. “Obviously, you can see on the tape.”
Marshall gave up about 1.5 catches per game in 2024 but 17.3 yards per reception.
The measurables, though, are there in abundance. At 6-foot 3/8 and 194 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.49 seconds with a 37 1/2-inch vertical jump. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.42.
“Jason Marshall Jr. is a highlight reel pass-breakup machine on the outside with great reactive athleticism,” reads a snippet of his scouting report at The Draft Network.
However, “Marshall is a boom-or-bust player who will overcommit to release tactics from quick receivers and fall behind. He lacks the elite speed to catch up when stacked downfield.”
The Packers have a big need at cornerback. While they signed Nate Hobbs in free agency, Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell signed elsewhere and Jaire Alexander’s future with the team remains in limbo.