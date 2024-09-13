Colts’ Richardson: ‘A Defensive End’ With ‘Rocket of an Arm’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who spent five seasons with Matthew Stafford in Detroit, has seen some jaw-dropping plays by quarterbacks during his coaching career.
Anthony Richardson’s stunning touchdown pass last week vs. the Houston Texans might be atop the list.
“I’ve been lucky enough to be around some unbelievably talented quarterbacks, and I’ve seen just some unbelievable throws,” Cooter told reporters in Indianapolis this week in advance of Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. “So, I’ll try not to keep a ranking so those guys will maybe keep returning my text or returning my calls.
“But, sadly enough, I was on the other side of a Hail Mary throw by Aaron Rodgers that was pretty impressive. I think in this league, you don’t see them like that very often. When you do, you sure recognize it when you see it. I think the coaches, the players, the fans at home, everybody recognized just how special that throw was.”
On the play, Richardson slipped at the top of his dropback, gathered himself and, with a defender charging into his face, completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce. The pass traveled 65.3 yards in the air, the third-longest pass in 10 years of Zebra Sports’ tracking for the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.
Richardson is raw. The fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, an injury limited him to just four games as a rookie. Including Sunday’s loss to the Texans, he’s thrown 103 passes in his career.
But the talent is impossible to overstate. He’s 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds with 4.43 speed in the 40 and a howitzer of a right arm.
“I asked if we could bring out a JUGS machine on some pass plays and launch them up. I don’t know many people that can throw the ball that far,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said about Richardson’s bombs to Pierce, a second of which traveled 64 yards in the air for a gain of 57.
“And he’s a big guy, so he sits in there and takes some hits, too. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. Then he hit the dig across the field [to Ashton Dulin for a 54-yard touchdown] that they ran and scored on, that thing came out of his hand like a hundred miles an hour.
“He’s talented. Really talented. I just think you’re also seeing a guy that hasn’t played very much football because of his injuries. And then he’s limited in the preseason and he goes out and he makes some really good plays. And then he made a lot of good plays with his feet, too. He’s strong. Did you see him run down in the goal line? He’s a hard guy to bring down. He looks like a defensive end.”
Richardson is probably the most talented quarterback in the NFL. He’s inconsistent and erratic, to be sure. He completed only 9-of-19 passes against the Texans, which led to a 2-to-1 disadvantage in time of possession. But of the Colts’ seven plays of 10-plus yards, he had all of them on four passes and three runs.
“Talented quarterback, very similar to Jalen [Hurts of the Eagles] and a lot of these quarterbacks,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us.
“Obviously, he’s got a rocket of an arm. Y’all saw the last game. I saw him slip and still throw it 70 yards down the field and score. It’s definitely a challenge defensively for us and especially on the back end. We’re going to prepare this week and we’re going to make sure we do all the things to get ready for those deep shots. We know they’re going to come.”
For the Packers, the defensive plan probably will be similar to the one they used against Hurts last week. The pass rushers have to attack with caution so Richardson – who is heavier than Green Bay’s linebackers and just as fast as their defensive backs – can’t sprint into the open field. And the defensive backs are going to have to cover to eternity to prevent a replay of that incredible touchdown bomb to Pierce.
“I told Anthony, he’s set the bar a little too high now,” Cooter said. “Every throw that is 65 yards downfield, we’re expecting him to hit him perfectly in stride or else we’ll grade him down a little bit in the coaching room.
“But, no, it’s an unbelievable throw. Really cool for him to step up and make that huge throw. We needed it, we needed some big plays. Obviously, we’re going to take a few shots when we have them. Cool that he sort of ripped that one out there and had a good result out of it.”
