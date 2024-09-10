What Channel for Packers-Colts? How to Watch, Stream, Listen
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lambeau Field. What channel is the game? Here is what you need to know ahead of the noon kickoff.
Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Records: The Packers are 0-1, having lost 34-29 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in Brazil. The Colts are 0-1, having lost 29-27 at home to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Date and time: Sunday at noon.
Where: Lambeau Field.
Forecast: Cloudy, warm and humid, with a high of 78 and 75 percent humidity, according to WBAY. Morning showers are possible with a light southeast wind.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (56-28 in his sixth season). Indianapolis – Shane Steichen (9-9 in his second season).
The line: With Jordan Love not expected to play, the Colts are 3.5-point favorites. That was a big swing from last week.
What Channel for Packers-Colts?
TV: The game will air on Fox, with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call. Will the game be on TV where you live? 506 Sports publishes a broadcast map every Wednesday.
Streaming: If the game’s not on in your neighborhood, you can stream it via Fubo or NFL+.
Radio: The Packers Radio Network consists of more than 50 stations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. This is Season 26 for Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren.
Steve Levy and Mike Tannenbaum will be on the call for ESPN Radio.
Packers-Colts History Lesson
The Colts lead the all-time series 24-21-1. Green Bay has lost three in a row and four of the last five in the series.
At Lucas Oil Stadium in 2020, the Colts beat the Packers 34-31 in overtime. Green Bay led 28-17 midway through the third quarter but Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes. Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s big catch set up the Packers for the tying field goal, but he fumbled in overtime to set up the Colts for the win.
This will be Indy’s first trip to Lambeau Field since 2016. The Colts won 31-26. Jordan Todman returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Frank Gore had two touchdown runs for the Colts, who led 31-13 in the fourth quarter.
The Packers are 12-9 against the Colts at Lambeau Field.
A Six-Pack of Packers-Colts Notes
One: Former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor is the driving force behind the Indy offense. With 4,630 career rushing yards, he ranks seventh in franchise history. He needs 691 rushing yards to move into third place on the all-time list, vaulting past Tom Matte, Lenny Moore, Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk.
Since 2021, Taylor ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards; Derrick Henry is first and Josh Jacobs is third.
Two: Colts receiver Michael Pittman finished fifth in the NFL last season with 109 receptions. His 336 receptions in his first four seasons rank No. 1 in Colts history, 25 more than Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.
Three: Last season, linebacker Zaire Franklin ranked second in the NFL in total tackles (179; Bobby Wagner, 183) and solo tackles (107; Foye Oluokun, 111). He had 11 games of 10-plus tackles.
Four: A key matchup will be Packers receiver Jayden Reed, who had a monster game against the Eagles, against Colts slot defender Kenny Moore. Last year, Moore ranked second among cornerbacks in tackles (93), solo tackles (68) and tackles for losses (eight). He had two pick-sixes against Carolina.
Five: The Colts drafted Laiatu Latu in the first round this year, adding to an already potent pass rush. Last season, the Colts had a league-high four players with seven-plus sacks. Over the last decade, only the 2022 Eagles had more players.
Samson Ebukam had 9.5, followed by Kwity Paye with 8.5 and defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Dayo Odeyingbo with 8.0 apiece. Against Houston on Sunday, Buckner had 1.5, Tyquan Lewis and Paye had 1.0 each and Odeyingbo had a half-sack.
Six: The Packers have won 11 consecutive home openers. That’s the longest winning streak in team history, and no other NFL team has a current streak longer than three.
Of course, those games were won by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. This game will have to be won by Malik Willis, who arrived in Green Bay two weeks ago.
“I think he’s put a lot of time and effort into this thing,” LaFleur said. “He’s grinded, he’s learned the terminology and is able to spit out the play calls, and we’ve got confidence in him. I think if he’s given a full week of preparation, a full week of practice, I’ve got confidence he’ll go out there and perform at a high level.”
