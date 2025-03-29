Comparing Packers’ NFL Draft Needs with Strength of Position Groups
GREEN BAY, Wis. – You know the Green Bay Packers’ needs entering the 2025 NFL Draft. In no particular order, their priorities are defensive end, defensive tackle and cornerback on defense and receiver and offensive tackle on offense.
At what positions does the strength of the draft class align with those needs? And at what positions does the weakness of the draft class perhaps force the Packers’ hand to get a player early or not at all?
Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron and NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein used differing approaches to rank the strength of each position group. Amazingly, they were in lock step other than ranking quarterback and linebacker ninth or 10th.
So, with their rankings as a guide, let’s match the Packers’ draft needs with the draft’s strengths. Each position group contains a quick-hit thought from Zierlein or Cameron, with much longer analysis at the links.
Big, Immediate Needs
Defensive Tackle
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 1. Ranking the draft class: 3.
Analysis: The Packers need to improve their pass rush, but that doesn’t necessarily mean drafting an edge rusher.
Defensive tackle is a position of need after TJ Slaton signed with the Bengals in free agency. Plus, Kenny Clark, who is coming off a disappointing season, isn’t getting any younger and Devonte Wyatt could be a free agent next year, depending on what the Packers do with his fifth-year option.
Cameron: “The defensive interior is … stacked with prospects, featuring both top-end talent and mid-round depth. There will be significant talent on Day 2 … with 14 interior defenders landing among PFF’s top 80 prospects.
Receiver
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 2. Ranking the draft class: 6.
Analysis: In case you’ve been living under a rock, you took note of how Green Bay’s young receivers underperformed last season. Paired with Christian Watson’s torn ACL, which will keep him out for at least half the season, and the upcoming free agency of Watson and Romeo Doubs, the Packers could use an instant-impact receiver.
Zierlein: “Compared to last year's offering – Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey all went within the first 34 picks – this year’s crop will be more about filling in missing pieces than adding star power. I have no Pro Bowl-caliber grades on any receivers in this group.”
Cornerback
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 3. Ranking the draft class: 7.
Analysis: The Packers have hung onto Jaire Alexander, though that’s presumably in hopes of fetching something for him with a draft-weekend trade.
The Packers didn’t go 0-3 down the stretch last season because of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, and Nate Hobbs will help the group – so long as he stays healthy. But when the Packers face a do-or-die final drive against an elite quarterback, do they have the talent at cornerback to get a winning stop? Jeff Hafley’s defense was good in Year 1. It’d be even better with a playmaking cornerback.
Zierlein: “There figures to be a run on future starting cornerbacks in the second round and into the early third, but the middle class is lacking this year.”
Defensive End
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 4. Ranking the draft class: 1.
Analysis: This is a fascinating position. The Packers have invested heavily in Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness. Kingsley Enagbare, who will be a free agent next offseason, has been solid. Brenton Cox showed some potential after Preston Smith was traded at the deadline.
Arguably, the Packers could run it back and hope a new defensive line coach will get the best out of the group. But GM Brian Gutekunst has used draft visits on first-round prospects Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart and James Pearce. That would indicate he believes this is a big need.
The depth of the draft class, however, suggests Gutekunst could be patient.
Zierlein: “If you need edge help, it will be difficult to not come away from this draft happy.”
Big, Forward-Thinking Need
Offensive Tackle
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 5. Ranking the draft class: 5.
Analysis: Left tackle Rasheed Walker and right tackle Zach Tom are a top starting combination, but both players are scheduled to be free agents next offseason. Tom figures to be first in line for a contract extension, but what about Walker?
Eleven left tackles average at least $20 million per season and another eight average at least $12 million. Walker is going to get paid – by someone. Will the Packers use a premium pick this year to draft his replacement for next year? Or is that player last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan?
Zierlein: “Last year featured significant first-round firepower at tackle, but this year's crop of early-round OTs is much more speculative.”
Drafting for Depth, Future Needs
Interior Offensive Line
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 6. Ranking the draft class: 8.
Analysis: The Packers figure to go into the season with Aaron Banks at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center and either Sean Rhyan or Jordan Morgan at right guard. If Rhyan loses the starting competition, he’d be the next man up at the interior spots. If Morgan loses the competition, he might be the next man up at both guard and tackle spots.
Zierlein: “If your team doesn't prioritize the interior inside the first 100-to-110 picks, it might as well wait until the fifth round for a depth-level prospect.”
Tight End
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 7. Ranking the draft class: 4.
This could be a low-key need. Tucker Kraft emerged as a potential star but Luke Musgrave regressed even before an ankle injury that required surgery. Ben Sims is back but John FitzPatrick and Tyler Davis remain unsigned.
Zierlein: “Beyond the top four prospects, this TE class quickly falls into ‘good backup’ or ‘below-average starter’ territory.
Running Back
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 8. Ranking the draft class: 2.
Analysis: You need a crystal ball. Will last year’s third-round pick, MarShawn Lloyd, be able to stay healthy and serve as the lightning to Josh Jacobs’ thunder? Jacobs was impervious to injury last season and Emanuel Wilson was solid, but they could be in a world of hurt if he were to twist an ankle.
Cameron: “As Day 2 approaches, the level of talent fall-off is minimal. And even further down the board, there are talented backs to fit virtually any role an offense may require.”
Quarterback
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 9. Ranking the draft class: 9.
Analysis: Malik Willis will be entering his final season under contract. With a chance Willis will get an opportunity to compete for a starting job next year, there’s no doubt Gutekunst will consider drafting a developmental prospect to challenge Sean Clifford.
Zierlein: “The amount of solid future starters is light. On the flip side, there is good depth to be had.”
Low Priority
Linebacker
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 10. Ranking the draft class: 10.
Analysis: The addition of Kristian Welch on Friday gave the Packers five veterans under contract. They’ll have to add a few to get through the offseason but the veterans might be the quintet on the final 53.
Cameron: “The growing consensus … continues to paint the linebacker position as perhaps the weakest group.”
Safety
Ranking Green Bay’s need: 11. Ranking the draft class: 11.
Analysis: The Packers loaded up last year with Xavier McKinney in free agency and Javon Bullard, Evan Williams and Kitan Oladapo in the draft. All three of the rookies showed potential and McKinney, of course, was an All-Pro. Zayne Anderson played well when forced into action, as well.
Zierlein: “This group lacks star power and is light on depth after the first 10 or so safeties come off the board.”