NFL Reveals Draft Order; Packers History and Pitiful Resources

The NFL announced the official order for the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday. The Green Bay Packers, of course, don’t have a first-round pick after the Micah Parsons trade. And with only one seventh-round compensatory pick, general manager Brian Gutekunst will have limited resources to improve the roster.

How limited?

Every draft pick comes with a locked-in-place contract value. The combined value of each of a team’s draft picks gives it a “rookie pool.” According to OverTheCap.com , Green Bay’s rookie pool is less than all but the Atlanta Falcons, who also don’t have a first-round pick, and the Seattle Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl and don’t have fourth- or fifth-round picks.

Here are Green Bay’s picks for the 2026 draft, with a brief history lesson of each selection.

Second Round: No. 52 Overall

This has been a solid spot. From 2019 through 2023, the choices were tight end Drew Sample, running back Cam Akers, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, receiver George Pickens and running back Zach Charbonnett. The Steelers’ Pickens, the Browns’ Owusu-Koramoah and Falcons linebacker Deion Jones were Pro Bowlers selected over the last decade.

The Packers have picked here twice with defensive tackle Dave Hanner in 1952 and receiver Greg Jennings in 2006. They were two-time Pro Bowlers.

Hall of Famer Henry Jordan was drafted by the Browns in 1957 and starred for the Packers for 11 seasons. Quarterback Ken Stabler also was a Hall of Famer.

Third Round: No. 84 Overall

Two Pro Bowlers have been selected in this slot over the last decade, with the Dolphins drafting running back De’Von Achane in 2023 and the Buccaneers drafting receiver Chris Godwin in 2017.

From 2015 through 2018, the picks were linebacker Jordan Hicks, defensive back Kendall Fuller, Godwin and defensive tackle Justin Jones. All started 72-plus games during their long careers.

The Packers have picked here four times. Oscar Donahue in 1962, Jim Barrett in 1963 and running back LeShon Johnson in 1994 didn’t pan out but outside linebacker Tim Harris in 1986 was a game-wrecker. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting with 19.5 sacks in 1989.

Running back Bobby Mitchell by the Browns in 1958 was the only Hall of Famer from this slot.

Fourth Round: No. 120 Overall

The last Pro Bowler to come from this slot was Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, an eight-time all-star selected in 2010. It produced only three All-Pros and no Hall of Famers.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots, 2021) was the last player who was a hit, though the Titans’ pick last year, tight end Gunnar Helm, started 10 games as a rookie. Tight end Will Dissly (Seahawks, 2018) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (Saints, 2016) have had strong careers, as well.

Incredibly, the Packers have never picked from this spot.

Fifth Round: No. 160 Overall

This spot hasn’t produced a Pro Bowler since the Giants drafted guard David Diehl in 2003. It has never produced an All-Pro.

From the last 10 drafts, there have been only three players who started double-digits games, including safety Antonio Johnson by the Jaguars in 2023 and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia in 2022 with 20 starts apiece. Last year, safety Marques Sigle started seven games for the 49ers.

Green Bay’s only No. 160 pick was guard Ron Sams in 1983. He lasted only one year with the team and two years in the NFL.

Sixth Round: No. 201 Overall

This pick has produced only three Pro Bowlers – none since running back Jamal Anderson was drafted by the Falcons in 1994. Anderson, who had four 1,000-yard seasons, was the only All-Pro. Guard Ray Brown, who was drafted by the Cardinals in 1986, started 205 games in 19 seasons and played until he was 43.

Only four 201st picks even played in a game last season. Houston guard Jarrett Patterson, who was drafted in 2023, has started 21 games. Quarterback Brandon Allen (Jaguars, 2016) has lasted 10 years.

The Packers haven’t selected a player from this slot.

Seventh Round: No. 236 Overall

You have to go all the way back to the 1991 draft, when the Colts selected fullback Howard Griffith, to find a player who started more than 15 games in his career. He started 87 games in eight seasons. This slot has produced zero Pro Bowlers and zero All-Pros.

Green Bay has made four selections, most recently safety Vernon Scott in 2020 and most famously receiver Jeff Jenis in 2014.

Seventh Round: No. 255 Overall

This is the third-to-last pick of this year’s draft and has punched above its weight to some extent. Linebacker Tae Crowder (Giants, 2020) and guard Denzelle Good (Colts, 2015) enjoyed decent runs as starters.

However, only two 255th picks played in a game last season. One of them was cornerback Kalen King. He was drafted by the Packers in 2024 and played in one game for the Panthers in 2025. Of the last two decades of drafts, only Crowder, Good and tight end Dan Gronkowski (Lions, 2009) started even one game in the NFL.

Perhaps the best 255th pick of all-time was Packers quarterback Don Majkowski, the only Pro Bowler from the slot. Drafted in 1987, he finished second in NFL MVP voting in 1989, when he led the league with 4,318 passing yards for the Cardiac Pack.